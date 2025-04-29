2025 Draft Lottery Will Be On May 5

The San Jose Sharks will know their (2025 Draft) fate on May 5.

The 2025 Draft Lottery will be held on May 5 from the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, NJ. The lottery will be broadcast at a TBA time on ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

The Sharks, because they had the worst record in the league, will have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft.

Per the NHL press release: “The Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick. There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can ‘move up’ in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall Draft pick.”

The San Jose Sharks have a 25.5 percent chance of getting the first-overall selection. They can pick no worse than No. 3 in the 2025 Draft.

Draft Lottery Teams Odds To Get No. 1 Pick San Jose Sharks 25.5% Chicago Blackhawks 13.5% Nashville Predators 11.5% Philadelphia Flyers 9.5% Boston Bruins 8.5% Seattle Kraken 7.5% Buffalo Sabres 6.5% Anaheim Ducks 6.0% Pittsburgh Penguins 5.0% New York Islanders 3.5% New York Rangers 3.0% Detroit Red Wings 0.0% Columbus Blue Jackets 0.0% Utah Hockey Club 0.0% Vancouver Canucks 0.0% Calgary Flames 0.0%

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer, at the moment, appears to be the consensus No. 1 pick. Forwards Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Caleb Desnoyers are other top-five possibilities.

Last year, the Sharks, the worst team in the NHL, also received the first-overall selection with the best odds, taking Macklin Celebrini in the 2024 Draft.

In the modern NHL Draft, only the Quebec Nordiques (1989-91), Ottawa Senators (1995-96), and Edmonton Oilers (2010-12) have had the top pick in consecutive years.

The San Jose Sharks also have the Dallas Stars’ 2025 first-rounder, acquired in the Mikael Granlund trade. Because the Stars are in the playoffs, that selection will be outside of the Draft Lottery.

The 2025 Draft Scouting Combine is Jun. 1-7 in Buffalo. The 2025 Draft is Jun. 27-28 in Los Angeles