San Jose Sharks
2025 Draft Lottery Will Be On May 5
The San Jose Sharks will know their (2025 Draft) fate on May 5.
The 2025 Draft Lottery will be held on May 5 from the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, NJ. The lottery will be broadcast at a TBA time on ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.
The Sharks, because they had the worst record in the league, will have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft.
Per the NHL press release: “The Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick. There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can ‘move up’ in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall Draft pick.”
The San Jose Sharks have a 25.5 percent chance of getting the first-overall selection. They can pick no worse than No. 3 in the 2025 Draft.
|Draft Lottery Teams
|Odds To Get No. 1 Pick
|San Jose Sharks
|25.5%
|Chicago Blackhawks
|13.5%
|Nashville Predators
|11.5%
|Philadelphia Flyers
|9.5%
|Boston Bruins
|8.5%
|Seattle Kraken
|7.5%
|Buffalo Sabres
|6.5%
|Anaheim Ducks
|6.0%
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|5.0%
|New York Islanders
|3.5%
|New York Rangers
|3.0%
|Detroit Red Wings
|0.0%
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|0.0%
|Utah Hockey Club
|0.0%
|Vancouver Canucks
|0.0%
|Calgary Flames
|0.0%
Defenseman Matthew Schaefer, at the moment, appears to be the consensus No. 1 pick. Forwards Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Caleb Desnoyers are other top-five possibilities.
Last year, the Sharks, the worst team in the NHL, also received the first-overall selection with the best odds, taking Macklin Celebrini in the 2024 Draft.
In the modern NHL Draft, only the Quebec Nordiques (1989-91), Ottawa Senators (1995-96), and Edmonton Oilers (2010-12) have had the top pick in consecutive years.
The San Jose Sharks also have the Dallas Stars’ 2025 first-rounder, acquired in the Mikael Granlund trade. Because the Stars are in the playoffs, that selection will be outside of the Draft Lottery.
The 2025 Draft Scouting Combine is Jun. 1-7 in Buffalo. The 2025 Draft is Jun. 27-28 in Los Angeles
Let’s hope for #2 overall, select Misa, and go for the 1st overall next year for Gavin Mckenna!!! Go Sharks!
I also do not want to win the lottery with a low chance at McKenna.
Getting 2 would still likely mean Schaefer if Chicago gets the pick. Would take Misa for sure otherwise I wouldn’t trade that pick. At 3 I think you consider it if you get great established young talent in return.
I want a shot at McKenna. Sharks have another year in the wilderness before the youth movement GMMG drafted starts to really hit. The reality is frustrating to some, but the other part of the reality is the cupboard was so bare when GMMG took over. Here’s the short version. Between the Timo pick at 9th overall in 2015 and the 2021 pick of William Eklund at 7th overall, the Sharks picked exactly 1 player, Josh Norris, who is a legit top 4 d-man or top 9 forward. Mario Ferraro is the 2nd best pick that period and he’s bottom… Read more »
Getting the No. 1 this year doesn’t affect Sharks’ chances at McKenna. The rule is, you can’t WIN the lottery more than twice in five years. To win the lottery, and I know it’s been confused over the years, but to win it means to improve your draft lottery position. Because the Sharks have been the worst team in the league the last two years, them getting the No. 1 pick isn’t considered a “win”. They’re just staying where they should. A team that won it is Chicago in 2023, moving from the No. 3 Draft Lottery position to the… Read more »
Wow, thanks for the clarification on the specifics. I had no clue.
the intriguing thing about 3rd overall is that both Frondell and Hagens will almost certainly be there. Both with 1C potential. So teams (assuming they don’t win the lottery) in need of a 1C for the long haul should be very interested in that spot. Looking at the list beginning with the 3rd best odds, which team needs a 1C ? Nashville? Yes (Forsberg is 30 now) Philly? Yes Boston? Yes Seattle? Yes Buffalo? Maybe (Tage Thompson, though he might be a better winger, or Josh Norris) Anaheim? No (Leo Carlsson) Pittsburgh? Yes Isles? Yes If either SJS or CHI… Read more »
I think that’s mostly accurate with maybe exception of Seattle – they’ve picked a center with their top pick the past 3 seasons now I think. Note – I’m not saying if they’re at that slot that they wouldn’t pick a center, I just have my doubts they’d trade away assets to move up to select another.
If the Sharks land on #3, I’m guessing they go with Martone (assuming they either choose not to or can’t move back). Especially after seeing what kind of an impact guys like Tom Wilson, the Tkachuk bros, etc… can have in the playoffs.
Fair enough.
Catton had a great WHL season and maybe they’ve think he’s a 1C. Lotta people thought Shane Wright was going to be 1st overall. He hasn’t progressed as much as some hoped, but he’s barely 21 and maybe he’s good enough. That said, I can see the Kraken thinking they’ve got 2 solid centers for the long term, and maybe C is not the direction they’d go again.
Needwise, they’d probably go d-man and there’s one in their backyard now who might be the guy they go with, Radim Mrtka. Though most have Jackson Smith ranked higher.
The Hockey Guy speculates — is Quinn Hughes going to be on the trade market?
He’s got 2 more years left on his current deal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SNkLyJQ9vE
Feels like a foregone conclusion he’s just going to sign with NJ to play with his brothers. It would be smart for Vancouver to move him while he has value, although man I can’t imagine how much that would suck for Canucks fans.
They are gonna be the tiniest most smashable team in the league. Zero cups with the Hughes brothers. Zero.
Quinn has made it known that he wants to play with his brothers, I think that probably limits any interest. Both Jack & Luke being in New Jersey, I’m thinking if he gets traded it’s there.
Who else is nearly positive that 2 of 3 of NYR, Boston or Chicago move up? I would bet significant funds on this
I’ll take that action.
I’m hoping Chicago moves up and Sharks end up with the #2 pick. I’d be happy with Misa or Schaefer, and it would be great if Chicago cannot move up in next year’s draft when McKenna is eligible.
Most people put Chicago on Misa at 1OA, so them winning and SJ #2 is something I can very much live with. I’m just resigned to it being #3. The NHL rigged it for the Sharks last year, and obviously Chicago the year before, but they thought they were giving Chicago the better player. So I don’t think they do us any favors this year. And I think they are worried about Boston and the Rangers falling off the table. Unfortunately even with rigging, whoever they get is not a quick fix. Who knows, maybe they let SJ take this… Read more »
Speculating again. As some may recall, I’ve been big on GMMG seeing if he can pry Rasmus Dahlin from Buffalo (and even giving up added draft picks to reduce cap hit). But there’s another player I’m beginning to wonder about who cold help the d-group. Smaller guy, right-handed. Adam Fox. He’s 27, has a Norris in his trophy case and 3 more seasons on his current deal. Much depends on what the Rangers GM sees, but his forward group is heavily reliant on Trocheck, Panarin, Miller, Zibanejad and Kreider — all 31 or older now. Rangers had an unexpectedly bad… Read more »
There’s been a lot of talk that he’s been falling off and he and Jack Hughes were the two worst Americans at 4 Nations. I’d need a significant discount. He might be a good partner for Ferraro, but he can’t shelter either Cagnoni or Dickinson, so I think he’s of limited value to this team.
in my limited viewings of him, he looked darn good to me. The rest of the team … was mixed.