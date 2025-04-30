What Details Is Giles Trying To Improve for Next Year? (+)

Patrick Giles watched a lot of San Jose Sharks games, even when he wasn’t in the NHL.

“Just picking up things I can learn from those bottom-six guys, those PK guys,” Giles told San Jose Hockey Now last week.

The San Jose Sharks acquired Giles from the Florida Panthers at the Trade Deadline for Vitek Vanecek. What do they see in him? And what is the forward learning from watching the Sharks?