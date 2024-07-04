Will Smith Talks Summer Prep for Pro Debut, Friendship With Musty

Will Smith lifted the Marchment Cup!

As part of the San Jose Sharks’ prospect scrimmage, Smith competed against Celebrini for the last time. In the shootout, Smith’s Team White sealed the deal despite Celebrini and Team Teal’s late comeback bid.

Heading into his first NHL training camp, Smith knows the improvements he must make in the weight room. Post-scrimmage, Smith discussed the atmosphere at development camp, friendship with Quentin Musty, and preparation for his upcoming rookie season.

Smith, on the fans at the last two prospect scrimmages:

Both years, the fans were great. But, obviously this year [had] some pretty good energy. Pretty exciting game. To go to a shootout, it’s always fun.

Smith, on his friendship with Musty translating to on-ice chemistry:

We’re always hanging out, at the hotel, going to get food. It’s always fun being around these guys and once you get on the ice, it definitely helps.

Smith, on treating the scrimmage like a pseudo-Sharks debut:

Yes and no. It’s still summertime, but it’s still a game. We’re all competitive here. It’s obviously fun getting to see the fans. Getting to introduce yourself to them with your play. It’s pretty fun.

Smith, on if this development camp felt different with a contract signed:

A lot. Coming to this camp, it’s a little different. I’m signed for the for next year. I’m seeing where I’m gonna live, seeing the area — were more [so] things I was doing this camp. It’s definitely more real as the season is coming.

Smith, on if he’s followed the team’s offseason moves:

A little. Before I was gonna sign, I knew they were going to make some moves and bring guys in to help us. That’s huge for a team that’s gonna win. Before I even signed, I knew they were gonna do that. It’s pretty exciting.

Smith says, jokingly, that he and Celebrini "were pretty pissed off in the room when we found out we weren't on the same team", noting it was "probably the 7th game versus each other" — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 4, 2024

Smith, on his mindset entering this summer:

I talked about it earlier in camp, the gym is huge this summer. It’s an NHL season. It’s 82 games; I know that going into it. I know it’s gonna be a battle.