San Jose Barracuda
Pohlkamp Set To Make Pro Debut: On His Injuries, What Was Frustrating This Year, Sharks’ Excitement (+)
HENDERSON, Nev. — Eric Pohlkamp is poised to make his pro debut for the San Jose Barracuda on Friday.
But before that, the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fifth-round pick had time to look back on what was truly a season to remember.
The University of Denver star defenseman spoke on winning a national championship, what frustrated him this year, how his hand and foot injuries are healing, signing his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks, and his excitement for the Barracuda playoffs and next training camp.
Pohlkamp participated in a full San Jose morning skate today, wearing No. 48, and paired with Nolan Allan.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.