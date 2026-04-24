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Pohlkamp Set To Make Pro Debut: On His Injuries, What Was Frustrating This Year, Sharks’ Excitement (+)

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Credit: San Jose Barracuda

HENDERSON, Nev. — Eric Pohlkamp is poised to make his pro debut for the San Jose Barracuda on Friday.

But before that, the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fifth-round pick had time to look back on what was truly a season to remember.

The University of Denver star defenseman spoke on winning a national championship, what frustrated him this year, how his hand and foot injuries are healing, signing his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks, and his excitement for the Barracuda playoffs and next training camp.

Pohlkamp participated in a full San Jose morning skate today, wearing No. 48, and paired with Nolan Allan.

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