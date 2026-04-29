San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Is Ted Lindsay Award Finalist
This is the first of many honors that Macklin Celebrini is likely to receive this off-season. And in some ways, this could be the highest honor.
The NHLPA announced on Tuesday that Celebrini was one of the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Ted Lindsay Award, formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, is voted by the NHLPA, for the most outstanding player in the NHL. This is the only league award voted by the players themselves, which says something about the kind of season that the San Jose Sharks superstar enjoyed.
Celebrini scored 45 goals and 115 points, breaking Joe Thornton’s single-season franchise record for points (114 in 2006-07). Celebrini also dragged the San Jose Sharks into playoff contention, spearheading a 34-point improvement for team, from 52 to 86.
Celebrini was involved with 46.2 of San Jose’s 249 goals, the second-highest individual player percentage, after McDavid’s 48.9. Celebrini had 56 points more than No. 2 of the Sharks, Will Smith’s 59, the largest difference between No. 1 and No. 2 scorer on the team in the league.
And he did all this at 19. Celebrini is the first teenager to be a Pearson or Lindsay finalist since a 19-year-old Sidney Crosby was a Pearson finalist in 2007. Crosby was also the last teenager to win the award.
The Ted Lindsay Award winner will be announced later this summer.
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so the guy who led the league in goals and +/- and was 3rd in scoring isn’t a Lindsay finalist.
Kinda wild!!
In other league news …How does the NBA’s proposed anti-tanking system work? The new “3-2-1” structure would create a system where each team gets a certain number of ping-pong balls to win the No. 1 pick. Here’s how it breaks down going in reverse order of the standings and then play-in game participants: No. 1-3: two ping-pong balls (5.4%) No. 4-10: three ping-pong balls (8.1%) Teams in 9-10 play-in games: two ping-pong balls (5.4%) Losers of 7-8 play-in games: one ping-pong ball (2.7%) So the new system is designed to incentivize non-playoff teams to try to stay competitive late in… Read more »
We’ll see what happens. I think the tanking problem got pretty outrageous in the NBA to an extent we haven’t seen in the NHL. Here’s the thing. There always unintended consequences to every new rule.This proposed system could still lead to gaming the system through strategically sitting perfectly healthy star players to land in the “sweet spot” while sticking it to true small market franchises having hard luck seasons with lots of injuries and stars leaving for bigger markets. You may end up screwing teams that suck for real reasons while rewarding teams and “calibrate” their performance by sitting impact… Read more »
The NBA regular season borders on unwatchable now, so the current problem is pretty bad.
In the NHL, no team really tanked down the stretch other than maybe Toronto. Vancouver beat Colorado, Chicago won a few games, Calgary wasn’t the easiest out… Might have been partially a function of the West playoff race leaving a lot of teams in the race until the final week.
Unreal