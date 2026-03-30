San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
How Can Sharks Improve Next Year? | Demers, Boyle on Celebrini & Burnout
The San Jose Sharks are hanging on to their hopes for the playoffs, but we’re going to take an early look at how they should get better this off-season with NHL Network star and friend of the show Jason Demers.
(2:32) Demers discusses his off-season plan to improve the right side of the Sharks’ defense, sign Darren Raddysh, trade for Michael Kesselring, and re-sign Vincent Desharnais and John Klingberg.
(7:06) What about Eric Pohlkamp?
(14:42) San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle discusses Sam Dickinson’s development…Dan would love to work with Sam for a day!
(25:45) What about taking on a bad contract, like Darnell Nurse or Morgan Rielly or Brady Skjei or Dougie Hamilton? What is Sheng hearing from the scouts about Nurse and Rielly?
(33:30) Why will the pressure on San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier be greater this summer?
(37:19) What are our expectations for the Sharks next year? What’s a good season next year?
Demers offered his thoughts about Simon Nemec.
(45:40) Boyle and Demers discuss Macklin Celebrini’s usage. Is he getting burnt out?
(1:01:11) Finally, Keegan McNally and Zubair Jeewanjee talk about their favorite 2026 Draft defensemen!
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Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Regarding playoffs next season, I’m not sure that’s the way to look at it. Yes, i do think the team will be ready by then. But, if the team posts 95 points and misses out, that’s still a really good step. If the team posts 88 points and makes the playoffs, the playoff experience will be good, but the results would underwhelm a bit. As for Macklin and fatigue, its happening. Fatigue makes players less consistent and it looks different for different players. Some may have a game where they just don’t have it, but look great in the next.… Read more »
The only ones questioning if Cele is tired are fans who don’t know anyway.
I am also a big proponent of moving Cherny to play with Misa as soon as Misa is ready for bigger minutes. In a perfect world Musty makes the NHL next season to play with Cele and Smith who he had chemistry with when they were drafted.
Saw the Denver W. Michigan game. Good news, bad news. Pohlkamp looked good, W. Michigan d-man Zack Sharp was a mixed bag. Pohlkamp had an empty netter (from impressive distance) and an assist that could make ‘plays of the day’ top10 list. Alas, the assist burned Zack Sharp. Sharp had enough moments to give me hope, but too many times where he just gave up too much. On the upside, he created offense, played physical. I could see him making the ‘Cuda next season. Lastly, what a bold move by Vegas, firing Cassidy and hiring Torts!! Kind of amazing to… Read more »
I didn’t know Boiler was such a dandy with his ideology. Quinn Hughes and Lane Hutson are going to get through the first round because they’ll be playing inferior teams, but as soon as they run into a Stanly cup contender, they’ll face opponents who are well-instructed to play them physically—finishing checks, dragging them into scrums, wearing them down, and beat the shit out of them physically. That’s just how it’s done. Just look at the modern history of June hockey: you have to study the teams that win cups and learn from them.
HOW can the Sharks improve next year?? Suddenly, the Lady Luck smiled towards the Sharks by giving them a chance of hiring Bruce Cassidy as their next head Coach. Wouldn’t it be a great improvement over Warsofsky who has been with the team for 4 years? Cassidy is only 60 yrs. old, already won the SC and Sharks would thrive under his no-nonsense approach to the game of hockey, and would bring consistency and structure. Nothing against Warso, he had his chance, did what he could with development of young prospects but now it’s time for the next step where… Read more »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq-v1TTUyhM
As usual, wrong and naive.