How Can Sharks Improve Next Year? | Demers, Boyle on Celebrini & Burnout

The San Jose Sharks are hanging on to their hopes for the playoffs, but we’re going to take an early look at how they should get better this off-season with NHL Network star and friend of the show Jason Demers.

(2:32) Demers discusses his off-season plan to improve the right side of the Sharks’ defense, sign Darren Raddysh, trade for Michael Kesselring, and re-sign Vincent Desharnais and John Klingberg.

(7:06) What about Eric Pohlkamp?

(14:42) San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle discusses Sam Dickinson’s development…Dan would love to work with Sam for a day!

(25:45) What about taking on a bad contract, like Darnell Nurse or Morgan Rielly or Brady Skjei or Dougie Hamilton? What is Sheng hearing from the scouts about Nurse and Rielly?

(33:30) Why will the pressure on San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier be greater this summer?

(37:19) What are our expectations for the Sharks next year? What’s a good season next year?

Demers offered his thoughts about Simon Nemec.

(45:40) Boyle and Demers discuss Macklin Celebrini’s usage. Is he getting burnt out?

(1:01:11) Finally, Keegan McNally and Zubair Jeewanjee talk about their favorite 2026 Draft defensemen!

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