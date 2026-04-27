Sahlin Wallenius on How He’s Going To Get Better This Summer (+)

Leo Sahlin Wallenius arrived just a little too late.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick, just coming from Sweden, got to Nevada on Thursday. The San Jose Barracuda, however, were eliminated from the playoffs after a 5-1 Game Two loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday.

San Jose Hockey Now did speak with the top San Jose Sharks prospect on Friday morning about his growth this season, his World Junior Championships gold, who he models his game after, and how he’s looking to improve this summer.

The 6-foot-0 left-handed defenseman wasn’t able to start his North American pro career this season, but best guess, he’ll be beginning it next year.