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San Jose Barracuda

BREAKING: Pohlkamp To Sign Entry-Level Contract

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Credit: University of Denver

CHICAGO — The San Jose Sharks are about to sign Eric Pohlkamp to an entry-level contract.

That’s what San Jose Hockey Now is hearing, also that Pohlkamp is not expected to make his NHL debut this season.

The San Jose Sharks finish their regular season tomorrow in Winnipeg.

It’s not clear if Pohlkamp will join the San Jose Barracuda for their upcoming playoff run.

Pohlkamp enjoyed a memorable junior season for the University of Denver, winning a national championship and getting named as a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist.

The 5-foot-11 right-hander had 18 goals and 39 points in just 42 games.

Pohlkamp was the No. 132 pick of the 2023 Draft.

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Nick H.

This is a positive development.

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Zeke

YEAH!!

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