BREAKING: Pohlkamp To Sign Entry-Level Contract

CHICAGO — The San Jose Sharks are about to sign Eric Pohlkamp to an entry-level contract.

That’s what San Jose Hockey Now is hearing, also that Pohlkamp is not expected to make his NHL debut this season.

The San Jose Sharks finish their regular season tomorrow in Winnipeg.

It’s not clear if Pohlkamp will join the San Jose Barracuda for their upcoming playoff run.

David Carle confirms Eric Pohlkamp (Sharks) has been dealing with a hand and foot injury. Clearly not himself this week. "He laid everything on the line." Carle believes he's not just going to make the NHL but that he has shown through his growth that he's going to stay there. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 12, 2026

Pohlkamp enjoyed a memorable junior season for the University of Denver, winning a national championship and getting named as a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist.

The 5-foot-11 right-hander had 18 goals and 39 points in just 42 games.

Pohlkamp was the No. 132 pick of the 2023 Draft.