Regenda Talks Lack of Playing Time, Free Agency, Changing His Body (+)

CHICAGO — It was a dream season for Pavol Regenda….until it wasn’t.

On Dec. 30, Regenda was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda, and went on a goal-scoring binge for the San Jose Sharks, scoring eight goals in his first 13 games up.

It looked like the 26-year-old, after bouncing around from AHL to NHL the last four years, might have discovered an everyday role in the best league in the world, as a bottom-six crash-and-bang winger and net front power play specialist.

Regenda followed this up at the Olympics, starring for a Slovakia side that surprised by reaching a medal game, losing the bronze to Finland. Regenda posted three goals and five points in six games.

Since the Olympics, however, Regenda has come back to a San Jose Sharks squad that’s deeper at wing. Consequently, the 6-foot-3 winger has appeared in just seven games since the Olympics, notching one goal, getting healthy scratched for 19 other contests.

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Regenda in Nashville, where the pending UFA aired out his unhappiness with his playing time, what he’s looking for as a free agent, how he wants to change his body this summer, and discussed his popularity with the fans.