Game 2 Takeaways: Better Team Won, Pohlkamp Reveals Injuries & Talks No. 48

HENDERSON, Nev. — Grand opening, grand closing.

The San Jose Barracuda’s Calder Cup hopes were dashed in just two games, as the Henderson Silver Knights won 5-1 on Friday night, sweeping the best-of-3 first round series.

Game Two was much closer than the lopsided score, as the Silver Knights nailed two empty-netters into the Barracuda’s coffin.

Frankly, the Cuda probably played better in this 5-1 loss than they did in their sloppy 5-4 OT Game One defeat. On Wednesday, they were outshot 39-22, tonight just 32-27.

But that’s a cold comfort, as they got swept by the better team.

“They got a good team. They play fast…They defended well. Tonight, I thought we had a really hard time getting pucks into dangerous areas,” head coach John McCarthy said of Henderson. “The effort was there. The buy-in was there. I’m proud of my group.”

“Honestly, the Knights should sweep,” an NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now earlier this week. “I like [the San Jose Barracuda] when they are healthy, but the Knights are healthy too, and they are the best team in the division right now. San Jose caught a bad break with them in the first round.”

Egor Afanasyev scored the Cuda’s lone goal. Top San Jose Sharks prospect Eric Pohlkamp, making his professional debut, netted his first pro point with the primary assist.

Love everything about this… No overthinking, no forced pass. Pohlkamp just jumps in and gets the puck to the net. MEAT AND POTATOES HOCKEY. 🥩🥔🏒 pic.twitter.com/Xcx0GBE61E — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) April 25, 2026

Turning Point

The Barracuda, already down 2-0 after the first period, couldn’t afford to fall further behind against star goalie Carl Lindbom.

But Alexander Holtz got inside Braden Hache and Jett Woo in the second period, smashing home a too-easy rebound:

Slippin' and Slidin' and Scorin' 🎧🚨 pic.twitter.com/e67BBvS1dN — ⚔️ – Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) April 25, 2026

That was more than enough for Lindbom, who stopped 26-of-27 shots.

The Swedish netminder, who ended the regular season 18-0-2, still hasn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 18.

Quote of the Night

“I could care less for that.”

Post-game, Pohlkamp didn’t know where the puck for his first pro point was.

Clearly, the 2023 San Jose Sharks fifth-round pick, coming off an NCAA championship and a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist campaign, has his sights set higher than the AHL.

Pohlkamp scored his 1st pro point in his pro debut, but that didn’t matter to him after Cuda were eliminated. Pohlkamp, Woo, Afanasyev & McCarthy spoke after Barracuda's 5-1 loss to Henderson, full post-game interviews at SJHN YouTube: https://t.co/raYiOm7PIm pic.twitter.com/LOWLqfFICM — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 25, 2026

Key Stats

Pohlkamp led the Cuda with six shots, hammering Lindbom all night.

Clearly, Pohlkamp’s hand injury — after the game, he revealed that he had been dealing with a right pinky and ankle injuries — wasn’t making him gun-shy.

Tonight was a lesson for the 22-year-old about pro goaltending.

“There weren’t a lot of corners to pick. Came out pretty aggressive,” Pohlkamp said of Lindbom. “I could have used some of their defenders as screens a little more. That [pass] that Quentin Musty gave me, I think I should have went far right side.”

Overtime

Don’t buy San Jose Sharks Pohlkamp No. 48 jerseys just yet. Or tape over Tomas Hertl’s nameplate on old ones.

“They just gave it to me,” Pohlkamp said of tonight’s number.

Pohlkamp has worn No. 23 throughout his college career, but that number is currently taken by Sharks alternate captain Barclay Goodrow.