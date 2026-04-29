Toffoli Already Excited for Next Year, Endorses Celebrini for Captain

Tyler Toffoli recognizes that he wasn’t as productive this season as he usually is.

Toffoli had 19 goals this season, breaking a streak of three consecutive 30-goal and six consecutive 20-goal campaigns.

In fairness, the San Jose Sharks’ winger suffered his lowest shooting-percentage, 11.0 percent, since 2021-22, 10.3. So maybe he was a little snake-bitten? Also, his 30 assists were the second-highest mark he’s reached in his 14 NHL seasons. Toffoli finished fifth on the Sharks in points with 49.

The 34-year-old winger is looking to get back to his customary consistency.

“There’s things to work on,” Toffoli said, of his summer plans. “Thought I played some really good hockey at times this season.”

So, how did the alternate captain assess the young team’s season? What were his thoughts on Macklin Celebrini’s historic season? Should Celebrini be captain next year? How do the San Jose Sharks make the playoffs next season? Toffoli discussed that, and more, at his exit interview.

Toffoli, on Celebrini’s leadership and potential to become captain:

He’s great. He’s just an intense human being, so being around him makes you want to be better. And I thought he did a really good job of taking care of the guys. Going on the road, wanting to get together with the guys all the time. Overall, just obviously an incredible season for him…

I mean, I don’t see a reason why not [Celebrini as captain next year]. I mean, obviously he leads by example. And when you work as hard as he does, like I was saying with how intense [he is] and everything that he brings. I definitely don’t see a reason, why not.

Toffoli on if Celebrini should be named captain: “ I don’t see a reason why not” — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 18, 2026

Toffoli, on what the San Jose Sharks learned during their playoff push:

It’s tough. It’s not easy to win. To be able to make the playoffs, isn’t easy either. And I think we understand that, in a sense, now. I think we can only continue to grow, learn, and get better.

And come back next year and understand that there are some games where you might not have it, and you just have to grind and find a way to get one extra point. Or whatever it is, and it can go a long way.

Toffoli, on Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson:

I think for them, [it’s] kind of similar. A lot of ups and downs. It’s not easy moving away, playing in the NHL, and being an everyday player. I think towards the end of year, they were playing some really good hockey. [I’m] obviously really happy for them, and I’m excited for what they can bring next year. They’re obviously a huge part of this organization.

Toffoli, on the closeness of this group:

Whenever we go on the road, the plane lands, and we’re already planning dinners and trying to get together, and hang out. We can’t get enough of it. A group of guys, a mix of 18-year-olds and 35-year-olds, and everybody gets along great. So, like I was saying, it was a lot of fun. Obviously coming up short is a little disappointing, but we’re really looking forward to [next year.]

See the full interview here