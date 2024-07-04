Celebrini Happy To Not Play Smith Anymore, Talks Jumbo As Coach

Macklin Celebrini took a while to get going, but when he got going, he took over.

In the San Jose Sharks prospect scrimmage’s last period, Celebrini took over, his skating, puck control, vision, and passing ability helped lead Team White to tie the game, after being down 7-2. Celebrini had two assists on back-to-back White last-minute goals, making it 7-7, and three assists in total.

While his team lost in the shootout, Team Teal’s comeback was a reflection of the buzz, hype, and promise that has surrounded the San Jose Sharks since the Draft Lottery.

In the final availability of the week, Celebrini reflected on his return to Sharks Ice, his development camp experience, and excitement heading into the summer:

Celebrini, on how Sharks Ice has progressed since he lived in the Bay Area:

[Tech CU Arena is] a pretty amazing facility. Like you said, it wasn’t here when I was here. There have been a lot of changes like Calder’s, and all the different rinks that this place has. It’s really cool to see how this place has grown. It’s an amazing facility and it’s pretty impressive.

Celebrini, on the atmosphere at the prospect scrimmage:

It’s amazing. There’s a lot of excitement here. With the group we have… the group we have in that locker room…a lot of young guys; and we’re growing here together. It’s a super exciting time and I’m thrilled to see where this thing goes.

Celebrini, on his time so far in San Jose:

It’s been amazing… meeting all the staff. The draft was very busy, I met a lot of people and a lot of it I forget, so actually getting here, and putting names to faces, and really creating that relationship is really cool. Creating that relationship with the fans as well. I’m just excited. It’s gonna be pretty cool.

Celebrini, on if the experience has been overwhelming at all:

You’ve got to put it all in perspective. This is why we play, we love the game. We try to be the best we can be. This is what we’ve been dreaming of ever since we were little kids, to get to this level and play in the NHL one day. So, I feel like we’re just trying to enjoy it — me and our whole group. We’re all just having fun with it.

Celebrini, on Will Smith’s ability:

I’ve known that for the last couple of years. I’ve played against him and had to chase him around. Every time he played against us, he always lit us up. I’ve known that for a while, playing against him in whatever league, watching him. you see him out there doing the same things. He’s a special player and a special person as well.

Celebrini, on Joe Thornton behind the bench:

He was more on the [defense] side, so I didn’t really see [him]. He was bringing the energy like always. He was having fun with it. Keeping the mood light. I think it was pretty funny, he’s just always talking, always trying to get the boys going.