Celebrini Going to World Championships

Macklin Celebrini’s season is not done.

The San Jose Sharks superstar will represent Canada at the World Championships.

Celebrini has already represented Canada this year, winning a silver medal at the 2026 Olympics and leading the tournament with five goals. He was also named to the Olympic All-Star team.

This was part of a breakout sophomore campaign for the 19-year-old: He also set the San Jose Sharks’ franchise record for most points in a single-season with 115, surpassing Hall of Famer Joe Thornton’s 114 in 2006-07.

The San Jose Sharks, however, just missed the playoffs, so the World Championships will give Celebrini a chance to finish his season on a winning note.

As reported by Darren Dreger, Celebrini will be joined by a cavalcade of stars on Team Canada, with more to be announced.

Team Canada has added some big names to its Men’s World roster. Celebrini, McKenna, Scheifele, Barzal all committed. Morgan Rielly has agreed to go to Switzerland as well. More to come. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 27, 2026

Macklin Celebrini, memorably, teamed up with Sidney Crosby at the last World Championships. Will Crosby, his Pittsburgh Penguins on the brink of elimination, join his heir apparent again?

The World Championships, hosted by Switzerland, will take place from May 15 to 31.