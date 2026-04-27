San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Going to World Championships
Macklin Celebrini’s season is not done.
The San Jose Sharks superstar will represent Canada at the World Championships.
Celebrini has already represented Canada this year, winning a silver medal at the 2026 Olympics and leading the tournament with five goals. He was also named to the Olympic All-Star team.
This was part of a breakout sophomore campaign for the 19-year-old: He also set the San Jose Sharks’ franchise record for most points in a single-season with 115, surpassing Hall of Famer Joe Thornton’s 114 in 2006-07.
The San Jose Sharks, however, just missed the playoffs, so the World Championships will give Celebrini a chance to finish his season on a winning note.
As reported by Darren Dreger, Celebrini will be joined by a cavalcade of stars on Team Canada, with more to be announced.
Team Canada has added some big names to its Men’s World roster. Celebrini, McKenna, Scheifele, Barzal all committed. Morgan Rielly has agreed to go to Switzerland as well. More to come.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 27, 2026
Macklin Celebrini, memorably, teamed up with Sidney Crosby at the last World Championships. Will Crosby, his Pittsburgh Penguins on the brink of elimination, join his heir apparent again?
The World Championships, hosted by Switzerland, will take place from May 15 to 31.
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Maybe it’s just me, but I kinda wish Celebrini was skipping it this time around. Doesn’t feel like he has as much to gain this time, and he already played a lot of games over a condensed schedule.
And not so sure I’d refer to McKenna as a “star” before he’s played a pro game. I remember watching a podcast Drew was on where he spoke of asking Misa about his impressions of McKenna from playing with him at World Juniors. Misa apparently said that McKenna is still doing stuff that doesn’t work in the NHL. 🫣
It’s been 2 weeks since he last played, will be two weeks more before the games, and is only a 14 day stretch of play. That tournament should be considered a great off season program for him.
Willam Eklund called and asked if this was a good idea?
I mean why take a chance? It’s a rough game. If I were Mike I would keep that little baby Jesus away in a manger on ice until camp. Let him work on his body with his dad in BC.
So … have you heard this one before?
Vegas takes a 3-0 on the road in a playoff game. But the opposition scores the next 4. Vegas evens the score at 4-4. And the game goes to OT.
I mean, this did happen on April 24, 2019 (I was in section 217 iirc). And its happening tonight in Utah.
We’ll see what OT holds (and its not a game 7), but if I’m Utah, I’m calling 1-800-BARCLAY