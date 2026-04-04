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Peters Excited for Pohlkamp, Talks 2026 Draft D-Men | Celebrini MVP Even Without Playoffs?
Why is Chris Peters excited about Eric Pohlkamp? Is Macklin Celebrini the MVP even if the San Jose Sharks don’t make the playoffs?
Peters starts the show! Should the Sharks have been another bad season to get another high draft pick? (02:57)
Draft expert Peters discusses how Celebrini’s emergence has changed that question, along with Matthew Schaefer and Connor Bedard talk.
Can Pohlkamp help the Sharks this season? Why is Peters excited about his ceiling? (24:10)
Are there any impact NCAA free agents for the Sharks to sign?
Can the San Jose Sharks package their two first-round picks to get into the top-10 of the 2026 Draft?
Who are Peters’s top-seven defensemen in the Draft? Who else does Peters like in the middle of the first round? (44:38)
The San Jose Sharks are in a playoff spot! Will they hold it? It’s Randy Hahn Rubicon time, once again. (59:05)
We discuss some of the stars of the Sharks’ winning streak, like Zack Ostapchuk, Barclay Goodrow, Adam Gaudette, Collin Graf, Alex Wennberg, and Nick Leddy.
Is Celebrini the MVP, even if the Sharks don’t make the playoffs? (1:38:47)
Can Igor Chernyshov-Celebrini-Will Smith be a Stanley Cup-winning first line?
Should the Sharks look into trading for Auston Matthews?
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Was curious about the Sharks d-prospects like Colton Roberts and Zach Sharp (he got by roasted Denver, but that was one game against a great team, so not sure how to weigh it) Celebrini-Smith-Chernyshov could be a Cup winning top line. That said, the Sharks are likely driven by their top-6 and it might make more sense to put Chernyshov with Misa, forcing teams to defend around 40 minutes a night of two elite lines. I’m not sure what the right jumble is between Misa, Eklund, Chernyshov, Celebrini, Smith and Graf. Or even someone else (Musty? Sherwood? Regenda?). Talent matters,… Read more »
Went to the Cuda game last night and saw some nice things from Musty (4 pts!) including physicality and even some away from the puck defensive presence. I also thought Bystedt controlled play, really liked some things he did. Cagnoni played a little defense, slowing guys’ path into the offensive zone. The power play was a mess though, but can’t put that all on him. No idea how Colorado is doing in the standings, but I checked and they have almost no notable NHL prospects. The Avalanche farm is just a dust bowl right now. Going again today. Last night… Read more »
If Musty hits as a top 6 winger too this team is starting to look pretty great. Definitely makes a guy like Eklund expendable.
2nd best forward this season is Wenny and it’s not all that close. Plays 2nd most minutes, all situations, shutdown role, center, etc. Graf has been great but Wenny does a lot more.
No to Matthews any way shape or form.
Agreed. Not convinced he’s as much of a game breaker. But with an elite setup guy like Cele or Misa he could be useful. The cap hit is concerning for him.
If the 2 years ago Matthews is still in there, a dynamic goal scorer who could still play pretty good d, I’d take that for sure.
That said, I’d only take him as an FA – giving up prospects or players for him right now doesn’t make sense.
The Matthews from 2 years ago had one of the best 2 way forwards and setup guys in the league riding shotgun with him. Make no mistake, Matthews misses Marner way more than Marner misses Mathews. Have to keep in mind who the Sharks are going to have to pay in the near future. Also, a rebuilt D is going to be expensive. I don’t think it’s in the cards to add a guy like that unless his name is McDavid.
I wouldn’t break the bank until I know McDavid isn’t coming here, but Matthews is a highly skilled net front guy who would probably be exactly what this team needs. I’m in agreement with all the rest, though. Didn’t the Leafs want Misa or something? I wish we could go back in time when hanging up the phone could be an angry display, because that would be my response to that joke of an ask. Just wait and see what Misa is gonna do. He’s going to be a 100 pt player too. Colorado will probably put up over 300… Read more »
Don’t each of those teams have a No1 overall pick defenseman? But I get it you don’t need a fancy hot shot D man
Close. Ekblad was a 1st overall for the Panthers. Hedman was 2nd overall, iirc. Makar was 4th overall for Colorado. Heiskanen of the Stars was taken just ahead of Makar in the same draft. Dahlin was also a 1st overall. Werenski was taken 8th overall in the stacked 2015 draft class (McDavid, Eichel), Timo was taken 9th, Rantenen 10th. But Werenski was the 3rd d-man off the board, behind Provorov (7th) and Hanifan (5th). Werenski is the only one of those 3 d-men to still be on the team that drafted him. There have been a few high profile misses,… Read more »
Edvisson is starting to look like the best D (and potentially best player?) of that class.
Ekblad is good, but not a game changer. Hedman was definitely that in the day, but I don’t think they would need a Hedman, just 4 quality top 4 guys who aren’t necessarily Heiskanen or Makar, they can just dig a puck out and make that first pass. If the Sharks had just that, they would win 20 more games.
Misa is untouchable IMO. If he is what we think, he may be Sakic to Cele’s Forsberg. Sakic was unstoppable in the playoffs because opponents best defensive players were deployed to stop Forsberg. Misa is integral to the whole plan IMO.
Agree. That Colorado team had two legitimate 1Cs. There’s no real way to game plan for that as an opposing team. The sample size on Chernyshov is still small but pretty encouraging, so I’m really liking the idea of Celebrini-Smith anchoring the top line and Misa-Chernyshov anchoring a top-notch second line over the next 5 years or so.
Nobody seems to be too concerned about the goalie situation when they are playing GM on here. I don’t think a stanly cup goalie that has ice water in his veins can be a goof ball like Askarov. I’ve said it from day one. He can be 6’8 with reflexes like Bruce Lee but you can’t be a goof ball, you have to be serious as a heart attack in your energy imo.
Not concerned just yet. In this season you can’t forget November. That goalie is still in Asky and that level of play would win a championship if he can achieve that moderately consistently. Asky isn’t a good ball. He’s just happy. Doesn’t take miserable people to win.
This is spot on. There’s potential always but he’s mostly a no.
Regarding Matthews, I think there are worrying signs that that wrist injury (or mysterious “upper body injury”) never healed right and he just can’t shoot the way he used to. His production was already down during his last year with Marner. The Sharks don’t need to just keep loading up on a position they are strongest when there are still glaring needs elsewhere, namely D. Toronto made that exact mistake. They loading up on skill forwards while having a weak bottom 6, weak D, and for many years weak goaltending. Then they overpaid to try to solve those problems through… Read more »
I’m with Keegan and Zubair that Matthews just isn’t the guy to sell the farm for. It should be a top defender, and if one isn’t available, they will have to make value moves to just keep getting incrementally better while saving the assets for the big splash at the right time