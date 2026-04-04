Peters Excited for Pohlkamp, Talks 2026 Draft D-Men | Celebrini MVP Even Without Playoffs?

Why is Chris Peters excited about Eric Pohlkamp? Is Macklin Celebrini the MVP even if the San Jose Sharks don’t make the playoffs?

Peters starts the show! Should the Sharks have been another bad season to get another high draft pick? (02:57)

Draft expert Peters discusses how Celebrini’s emergence has changed that question, along with Matthew Schaefer and Connor Bedard talk.

Can Pohlkamp help the Sharks this season? Why is Peters excited about his ceiling? (24:10)

Are there any impact NCAA free agents for the Sharks to sign?

Can the San Jose Sharks package their two first-round picks to get into the top-10 of the 2026 Draft?

Who are Peters’s top-seven defensemen in the Draft? Who else does Peters like in the middle of the first round? (44:38)

The San Jose Sharks are in a playoff spot! Will they hold it? It’s Randy Hahn Rubicon time, once again. (59:05)

We discuss some of the stars of the Sharks’ winning streak, like Zack Ostapchuk, Barclay Goodrow, Adam Gaudette, Collin Graf, Alex Wennberg, and Nick Leddy.

Is Celebrini the MVP, even if the Sharks don’t make the playoffs? (1:38:47)

Can Igor Chernyshov-Celebrini-Will Smith be a Stanley Cup-winning first line?

Should the Sharks look into trading for Auston Matthews?

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