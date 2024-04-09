Preview/Lines #78: Sharks Going to NHL for Misconduct Penalty Clarification, Gilroy Native Gets 1st San Jose Start

Calen Addison did not get a 10-minute misconduct penalty on Sunday because of something that he said to an official.

“Just kind of got into a battle with a guy [on the other team], exchanged words back and forth, nothing crazy. Heat of the moment,” he said today, about the surprising penalty received at 11:51 of the third period. “He said some things to me that I didn’t like, so I just went up to him. Just said a couple things. Asked what was up and that was it.”

Addison was not ejected – it was a 10-minute misconduct penalty, but not a game misconduct penalty – so he would’ve been eligible to return in overtime. The San Jose Sharks lost, however, 5-2 to the Arizona Coyotes in regulation.

So Addison got a 10-minute misconduct for something that he said…to another Coyote?

“I know it was nothing that he said to the referee. The referee told me that,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn confirmed. “Normal banter between another player.”

Neither Addison nor Quinn went much deeper into what the Sharks defenseman said to the unnamed Coyote. According to San Jose Hockey Now photographer Dean Tait, it was most likely Logan Cooley. But the San Jose bench boss noted, “There was a reasonable explanation for it.”

Quinn did share that GM Mike Grier is seeking further clarification with the league. He says he’s never heard of a player getting a misconduct penalty for something said to another player.

“You got to be fair to the player, right? Initially, I was pissed,” Quinn said, about misconduct penalties in back-to-back contests for Addison.

On Saturday, Addison was ejected from the 3-2 OT victory over the St. Louis Blues because of his anger over being called for a minor penalty. He slammed his stick against the glass, which can be interpreted as showing up the officials.

“I just kind of got mad and that’s really it,” he explained.

Quinn says that he and Addison discussed both situations. But Sunday’s does remain something of a question mark.

“There might have been deeper consequences, but I mean, everybody’s chirping out there,” Quinn said.

For his part, the pending RFA is ready to turn the page.

“Let’s move on. Got five games here left. So hopefully we can get some wins here and keep playing well,” the offense-first defenseman said. “I got to play with an edge out there. That’s something that I have to add to my game all the time to be effective. Just gonna keep playing with that edge and the mindset.”

San Jose Sharks (18-51-8)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

No Los Gatos vs. Gilroy, Blackwood off first, should start tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 9, 2024

Klim Kostin, out with an illness against Arizona, will play tonight.

Quinn says there are other line-up questions because of illness and injury, but added that either Mike Hoffman or Kevin Labanc would also draw in.

Calgary Flames (34-37-5)

Wolf starting tonight vs. his hometown team. From yesterday: “That’s been the dream since I was a kid going to games. It’s going to be a special evening to be in that environment as an NHLer. To have some family and friends in the crowd, it’s going to be pretty awesome.” #Flames https://t.co/8FnzEi82ev — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 9, 2024

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is 7:30 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.