San Jose Sharks
Scouts Talk Top-10 Sharks Prospects
Even after the Trade Deadline, a perhaps surprising amount has changed with the San Jose Sharks prospects pool.
The Sharks signed arguably the No. 1 college free agent this year, Collin Graf.
Thomas Bordeleau has changed the trajectory of his San Jose career with an impressive NHL showing since the Deadline.
Filip Bystedt made an impressive AHL debut earlier this week, dropping two goals and an assist in San Diego.
Right after the Deadline, these were my top-10 Sharks prospects, a list vetted by an organizational source and outside it.
I should add, this is not necessarily what the San Jose Sharks think, but I do consider my source’s opinion, of course.
10) Kasper Halttunen
9) Cam Lund
8) Thomas Bordeleau
7) Danil Gushchin
6) Henry Thrun
5) Filip Bystedt
4) David Edstrom
3) Quentin Musty
2) Shakir Mukhamadullin
1) Will Smith
Today? I’d still have Graf just outside my top-10. Bordeleau, I’d move ahead of Thrun.
I also checked in with multiple NHL scouts from outside the San Jose Sharks organization to see what they thought about some of my burning questions about my rankings: Where do they fit Graf in? Do they like Halttunen or Lund more? Mukhamadullin or Musty for No. 2 Sharks prospect? And what are their thoughts about prospects just outside my top-10 like Luca Cagnoni and Ethan Cardwell?
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I may have a bit of proximity bias when it comes to Cagnoni, who plays here in Portland. But I don’t really understand where the idea that he’s not a dynamic player comes from. He does something almost every single game that makes you go “wow.” Sometimes it’s his ability to handle the puck at speed in tight spaces. Sometimes it’s his edge work. Most often, it’s his brain. He is one of the smartest players I’ve seen come through the Sharks system since Joe Pavelski, another guy whose physical limitations were overcome not by one elite skill, but elite… Read more »
Agreed. I’m also in Portland and play pickup before their practice many days. Been watching him practice for the last couple years. My kid also attended a skills camp where he was a coach and did all the skating examples. He’s an incredible skater. I’ve stood with him talking and I think the stats are wrong. I know for a fact I’m 5’10” and he sure looks to be at least the same height as I am. Agree also on his brain. Incredible problem solver on the ice and has a great shot. If he were a forward he would… Read more »
Good point on Boyle, there’s probably a reason he bloomed late at the NHL level. It takes some time to pack on mass. Hopefully Cagnoni can do that, too. He doesn’t have a particularly slight frame, despite being a shorter guy. I’ll take your word on his height!
Agreed on his path for next season, too. He is too smart for junior hockey, it allows him to frequently do things he won’t be able to at the next level.
Hopefully a few of these players get past tweener middle pair. Or we pick up 2 high end prospects this summer.
I’m surprised Graf is outside the top ten given that he has already “made it” and it sounds like Lund has a long way to go to even get to that point.
I think “made it” is an over statement. He has an audition
It’ll be like when Bordeleau signed. He plays in the NHL until the end of the season then likely plays in the AHL next season if not more.