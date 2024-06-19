Connect with us

Scouts, Coaches Think Dellandrea ‘Great Pick-Up’ for Sharks (+)

9 hours ago

Credit: NHL

There’s plenty to like about the player that Ty Dellandrea is now — and there’s still some upside.

That’s the enthusiastic verdict from five league sources that San Jose Hockey Now reached out to about the San Jose Sharks acquiring Dellandrea from the Dallas Stars for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Two NHL scouts and two coaches, none with the Sharks, and another league source talked up Dellandrea.

