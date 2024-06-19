San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade for Dellandrea
The San Jose Sharks have traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Dallas Stars for Ty Dellandrea.
Dellandrea, 23, was the 13th-overall pick of the 2018 Draft and has yet to establish himself in a deep Dallas Stars line-up.
After a solid 2022-23 — Dellandrea appeared in all 82 regular season games, notching nine goals and 19 assists in a third-line role, then appeared in 15 of 19 playoff contests — the speedy 6-foot-2 center-winger took a step back this year. A frequent healthy scratch, Dellandrea notched two goals and seven assists in 42 games, then suited up for just six of 19 post-season tilts.
Besides acquiring another high-compete forward in Dellandrea — the San Jose Sharks also claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers today — the Sharks surely hope that more ice-time will unlock more offense from Dellandrea, who was a prolific AHL scorer.
Dellandrea is set to become an RFA with a Qualifying Offer of $945,000.
The 2025 fourth-round pick that the San Jose Sharks are sending to Dallas is the Winnipeg Jets’, acquired in 2023 for Vladislav Namestnikov. The Sharks originally picked up Namestnikov in a trade for Mikey Eyssimont, then immediately flipped him to the Jets.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
This seems really good, sounds like this guy plays like… Eyssimont lol
Haha yes! Be nice to have both
this all looks good! more of it!! two possible more lego blocks for the future!
Wasn’t much chance Dallas would keep Dellandrea. A 4th seems a tad much for a player that probably wasn’t getting a qualifying offer. Plus, not sure how it helps get this team to the cap floor. Running out of slots to get there. 2 goalies signed 5 d-men signed with Thrun and Mukh unsigned or not on NHL roster 10 signed forwards + Macklin, Kunin and Dellandrea unsigned Assume those 5 all sign, you’ve now got 22 of 23 roster spots (assumes Couture is off LTIR, otherwise its 20). Sharks are at $55.2mil (per the soon to be gone capfriendly).… Read more »
We might get a cap dump or two that will solve all our cap floor issues.
I guess MG is working on the problem that everyone has us in their no-move clause 🙂
I dont think so? Multiple signed players are waiver fodder. Smith, Rutta, burroughs and knyzhov could all easily be waived. Their main purpose is to provide competition for the young players.
I expect them to sign or trade (or claim) a Dman who can play top 4 minutes on the right side. That wont be cheap and should get them to the cap floor.
Other than Rutta, the rest have contracts which are all low cost ($1mil, give or take a bit). So you won’t save any money there. Only Rutta at $2.75mil can move the needle a bit. But he’s decent value and the sort of vet this team needs.
I think you got turned around Z, Falco5 point was that at least 3 guys could be waived to make roster spots to bring guys in that could bring sharks to floor. I cut it down to 3; because I Dont think you waive Ruta! He brings good vet leadership and cap hit. Of course if you needed to bring another high priced D, only get mil or so cap relief, so he would still leave 1.75 on books. Maybe that is what Zeke meant none of those guys leave residual cap hit, if sent to cuda. But I agree… Read more »
FFS. He was definitely getting a qualifying offer. It’s less than 1mil and he’s young. Gushin hasn’t shown he deserves an NHL roster spot at this point. We’re not even to UFA yet. Sharks already rumored to be in on UFA D-men. They’ll probably spend 10mil in UFA. They may even trade for another bad contract if they can get an asset back with it. Far too early to be playing chicken little. My bet is they’re at or above 70mil for the season.
It’s June Z. They will figure it all out.