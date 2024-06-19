BREAKING: Sharks Trade for Dellandrea

The San Jose Sharks have traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Dallas Stars for Ty Dellandrea.

Dellandrea, 23, was the 13th-overall pick of the 2018 Draft and has yet to establish himself in a deep Dallas Stars line-up.

After a solid 2022-23 — Dellandrea appeared in all 82 regular season games, notching nine goals and 19 assists in a third-line role, then appeared in 15 of 19 playoff contests — the speedy 6-foot-2 center-winger took a step back this year. A frequent healthy scratch, Dellandrea notched two goals and seven assists in 42 games, then suited up for just six of 19 post-season tilts.

Besides acquiring another high-compete forward in Dellandrea — the San Jose Sharks also claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers today — the Sharks surely hope that more ice-time will unlock more offense from Dellandrea, who was a prolific AHL scorer.

Dellandrea is set to become an RFA with a Qualifying Offer of $945,000.

The 2025 fourth-round pick that the San Jose Sharks are sending to Dallas is the Winnipeg Jets’, acquired in 2023 for Vladislav Namestnikov. The Sharks originally picked up Namestnikov in a trade for Mikey Eyssimont, then immediately flipped him to the Jets.