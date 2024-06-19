REPORT: Goodrow Unhappy With Rangers, Are Sharks on His No-Trade List?

Does Barclay Goodrow want to be back with the San Jose Sharks?

That’s now a question mark, after a report from Larry Brooks of The New York Post.

The Sharks claimed Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers this morning. Goodrow, 31, had three years left on his contract at $3.642 million AAV. He has a 15-Team No-Trade List.

“There is widespread belief that Barclay Goodrow had included the Sharks on his 15-team, no-trade list,” Brooks wrote.

Putting Goodrow on waivers then was a way for GM Chris Drury to circumvent that NTC. Brooks reported that Goodrow is “not happy about how this went down”.

Question is, what does GM Mike Grier want with a player who may not want to be with the San Jose Sharks?

We’ll see, as Grier and Goodrow haven’t spoken on San Jose’s waiver claim yet. San Jose Hockey Now has also reached out to Goodrow’s representation.

Goodrow, if he’s invested, does have a lot to offer his former club.

The San Jose Sharks signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and the center-winger turned himself into a top defensive stopper and two-time Stanley Cup winner.

He appears to be an excellent mentor for the likes of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and William Eklund.

But San Jose, in the midst of a rebuild, is a much different situation than Goodrow has gotten accustomed to. From the Sharks in 2019 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 to the Rangers in 2022 and 2024, he’s participated in a Conference Finals in five of the last six seasons.

“We’re told that Goodrow’s 15-trade list included teams in less-than-desirable locations and those who are not contenders. San Jose would fit into that last category,” Brooks surmised.

We’re a long way from training camp, and for what it’s worth, the Sharks have a lot of familiar faces, like good friend Logan Couture, who can warm Goodrow up to San Jose once again.

It’s understandable that Goodrow needs some time to get his sea legs under him too. This is a radical change in his life and competitive situation.

But it’s paramount for the San Jose Sharks, if you want Goodrow to be a leader in your rebuild, that he wants to be part of it.

At the moment, it doesn’t appear as if Goodrow wants that. Will that change?