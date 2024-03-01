Connect with us

How Do Sharks, Eastern Conference Teams Match Up as Trade Partners?

3 hours ago

Credit: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks could have a lot of dance partners before the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline.

Need a productive center? Since Nov. 25, Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks with 31 points in just 32 games.

How about a winger? The Sharks have a plethora of pending UFA wingers.

Defensemen are always valuable: Mario Ferraro continues to soak up 22-plus minutes a night.

Who needs a goalie? Pending UFA Kaapo Kahkonen is likely available.

The San Jose Sharks might be a last-place team, but they’ve got players that can help you win a Stanley Cup.

So which playoff-bound squads might be good trade partners with the Sharks?

I spoke with over 20 media members to get an idea.

Here’s Eastern Conference contenders, and how they match up with the San Jose Sharks, in alphabetical order – Western Conference contenders will get their own article, coming out soon.

Representing the Eastern Conference, I spoke with Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, Cory Lavalette of North State Journal, Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now, Andrew Fantucchio of NYI Hockey Now, Vince Mercogliano of USA Today, Jon Bailey of Philly Hockey Now, David Alter of The Hockey News, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

5 Comments
Zeke

Sell high.

Right now, that Duclair. If Florida sees him as a top line fit, let them pay up for him.

It doesn’t surprise me that the media folks all seem to think even the best Sharks players are 3rd line type talent.

I’d also get Barabanov under a new deal. He won’t sell high now, and he won’t break the bank. He’ll either be useful or tradable down the road.

Joseph

Agreed. If nobody wants to overpay for Barabanov during a down year they should just try to re-sign him. Rehab that value and keep some consistency in the middle six, make it easier to work some inexperienced players into the lineup next year.

Just Steve

If only we could pry Knight from Florida…or Smith’s buddy Perreault from the Rangers.

Unfortunately most of the Sharks tradable assets aren’t worth much straight up. If they’re going to get much in return, it’s likely going to be tied to taking a bad contract back the other way and even then probably won’t be that much of a return.

Joseph

I wonder if a package built around Duclair and Ferraro would interest the Rangers enough to pry Perrault away. It would probably have to include a little more on both sides to make it work. Maybe Bordeleau on the Sharks end and a draft pick coming back.

Zeke

Auston Matthews with his 53rd goal.

The top 4 Sharks goal scorers have combined for 52.

