How Do Sharks, Eastern Conference Teams Match Up as Trade Partners?

The San Jose Sharks could have a lot of dance partners before the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline.

Need a productive center? Since Nov. 25, Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks with 31 points in just 32 games.

How about a winger? The Sharks have a plethora of pending UFA wingers.

Defensemen are always valuable: Mario Ferraro continues to soak up 22-plus minutes a night.

Who needs a goalie? Pending UFA Kaapo Kahkonen is likely available.

The San Jose Sharks might be a last-place team, but they’ve got players that can help you win a Stanley Cup.

So which playoff-bound squads might be good trade partners with the Sharks?

I spoke with over 20 media members to get an idea.

Here’s Eastern Conference contenders, and how they match up with the San Jose Sharks, in alphabetical order – Western Conference contenders will get their own article, coming out soon.

Representing the Eastern Conference, I spoke with Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, Cory Lavalette of North State Journal, Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now, Andrew Fantucchio of NYI Hockey Now, Vince Mercogliano of USA Today, Jon Bailey of Philly Hockey Now, David Alter of The Hockey News, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.