Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury

This is the Anthony Duclair that the San Jose Sharks traded for this past summer.

Unfortunately, they might not see Duclair for long.

Since the All-Star break, Duclair leads the Sharks with four goals in seven games. Per Natural Stat Trick, the winger, and his speed in particular, has helped pace the team with 16 High-Danger Chances, which more than doubles his pre-break rate.

Speaking of that speed, Duclair is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL, a 95th percentile skater at his top speed of 23.32 MPH.

That speed was on full display in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Duclair tallied a pair of goals, while Mike Hoffman and William Eklund also scored.

“His speed has always been evident, but it’s been more so here over the last few weeks,” head coach David Quinn said. “His puck play has been good. I just think he’s playing a much more complete game.”

But looming over the pending UFA is the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline. The Sharks have shown no indication yet that they plan on keeping the veteran winger. Of course, he’s 28, and the team is rebuilding, so he doesn’t quite fit the likely timeline for the next playoff-worthy Sharks squad. Concurrently, he’s in demand league-wide.

So enjoy the charismatic Duke while he’s still around, Sharks fans?

Duclair, Hoffman, Eklund, and Quinn spoke after the game. They complimented Eklund’s general feistiness, punctuated by a coincidental roughing penalty against Urho Vaakanainen. Quinn also discussed Ty Emberson’s injury.

Anthony Duclair

Duclair, on the San Jose Sharks putting aside getting distracted by the Trade Deadline:

We’re all humans. We all know what time of the year it is. But at the same time, I think the guys have done a good job of staying focused and staying dialed in on every game and practice. We know it’s a stressful time of the year. But at the same time, guys are professionals here, we have each other’s backs no matter what.

Duclair, on William Eklund mixing it up with Urho Vaakanainen:

Yeah, it’s awesome. He plays with heart. He likes to battle. He’s probably leading the team in scrums this year. He’s a guy that plays with a lot of energy, and obviously, he’s getting under the skin of the opponents.

Mike Hoffman

Hoffman, on his goal:

Yeah, it was rolling. I was trying to get it to the net as quick as possible and it took a nice bounce.

William Eklund

Eklund, on what he’s learned playing center over the last month:

I learn everyday. Playing against their top guys everyday. I learn faceoffs better and better. Position-wise and stuff like that.

David Quinn

Quinn, on if he liked the puck management and overall response tonight:

I liked our game. I just didn’t like the score.

Quinn, on Kaapo Kahkonen’s game:

I’m sure he’d like to have a couple back.

Overall, he’s had a really good year. Every player doesn’t have a great night every night.

Quinn, on Eklund mixing it up with Vaakanainen:

I loved his response. You can’t take any crap.

Quinn, on Ty Emberson’s injury:

Lower-body injury. Not sure how long he’ll be out.

[Happened] last shift of the first period.