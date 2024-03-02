How Do Sharks, Western Conference Teams Match Up as Trade Partners?

The San Jose Sharks have a lot to offer before the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline.

Need centers? Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm can help out.

How about a speedy scoring winger? A resurgent Anthony Duclair leads the Sharks with four goals, and per SPORTLOGiQ, in Quality Chances since they’ve come back from the All-Star break.

Mario Ferraro and Jan Rutta are experienced and compete hard.

The Sharks may also have a spare goaltender: Kaapo Kahkonen, according to SPORTLOGiQ, is top-five in the NHL in Inner Slot Save %.

The last-place San Jose Sharks have players that can help you win a Stanley Cup.

So which playoff-bound squads might be good trade partners with the Sharks?

I spoke with over 20 media members to get an idea.

Here are the Western Conference contenders, in alphabetical order, and how they match up with the San Jose Sharks. The Eastern Conference piece came out yesterday:

Representing the Western Conference, I spoke with Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now, Taylor Baird of Defending Big D, Jason Gregor of The Nation Network, Jesse Cohen of All the Kings Men, Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now, Patrick Johnston of The Province, Ken Boehlke of Sin Bin, Trevor Neufeld of Calgary Hockey Now, Joe Smith of The Athletic, John Barr of Sound of Hockey, and Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.