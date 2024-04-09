SJHN Daily: Quinn Reacts to Hertl’s Golden Knights Debut

Avert your eyes, San Jose Sharks fans!

imagine showing someone this picture a few years ago lol pic.twitter.com/AdbLzTxPKM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 9, 2024

The Sharks’ lone All-Star, out with minor knee surgery since the All-Star break, then dealt to the rival Vegas Golden Knights at the Trade Deadline, made his Golden Knights debut in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

“It was weird,” Sharks head coach David Quinn admitted.

Hertl netted an assist.

It's so beautiful 😌 pic.twitter.com/isSLXSbfyZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 9, 2024

“He won every key faceoff, especially when there’s a goalie pulled, he won five straight faceoffs,” Quinn gushed.

Hertl is trying to ramp up, get himself ready for a hopefully long playoff run with the defending champs.

“We miss him,” Quinn said, “but really happy for him.”

The post-season starts on Apr. 20. The San Jose Sharks, for the fifth-straight season, will be at home.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Cam Robinson shares his thoughts about San Jose Sharks prospects, like which Sharks prospect might be better than Will Smith?

What do NHL scouts say about the top-10 San Jose Sharks’ prospects?

Luke Kunin is emerging as a team leader in the post-Tomas Hertl era.

The San Jose Sharks are going to the NHL for further clarification about why Calen Addison got a misconduct penalty for something that he said to an Arizona Coyotes player on Sunday.

The San Jose Sharks have one building block in William Eklund, who’s next up?

Other Sharks News…

❗️ATTN: Devin Cooley's #SJSharks pads have arrived! everyone can now relax. pic.twitter.com/lcHXhjjT9w — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 9, 2024

🏒Hockey Day in San Jose Sweepstakes🏒 Enter for a chance to win 4 Barracuda Glass Seats, 4 VIP Seats to the Post-Game Interview, & 4 Sharks Club Seats on April 13th! No Purchase Necessary

Enter to Win: https://t.co/158r0XCnsY pic.twitter.com/SKm4eInNZ3 — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 5, 2024

Around the NHL…

Elite Prospects has released their top-96 2024 Draft prospects rankings.

A few uncomfortable Pittsburgh Penguins truths, good and bad.

Connor McDavid has a day-to-day injury.

Is Nathan MacKinnon the “best in the world”?

Marc-Andre Fleury should go into the Hall of Fame just for this prank.

“You don’t mess with ‘Flower.’”

A behind the scenes look how Marc-Andre Fleury pulled off his latest masterpiece prank and ended the ‘war’ with Brandon Duhaime. Insight from both parties and some #mnwild co-conspirators https://t.co/uksz576H4W — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) April 9, 2024

Even in the summer, the Flyers “figured” something would happen with Carter Hart.

Ottawa Senators’ attendance took a surprising turn up, but management has to keep fans coming back.

Alex DeBrincat needs to start scoring goals.

The Boston Bruins are ready to get physical in the playoffs.