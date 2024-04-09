Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Quinn Reacts to Hertl’s Golden Knights Debut

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: Vegas Golden Knights

Avert your eyes, San Jose Sharks fans!

The Sharks’ lone All-Star, out with minor knee surgery since the All-Star break, then dealt to the rival Vegas Golden Knights at the Trade Deadline, made his Golden Knights debut in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

“It was weird,” Sharks head coach David Quinn admitted.

Hertl netted an assist.

“He won every key faceoff, especially when there’s a goalie pulled, he won five straight faceoffs,” Quinn gushed.

Hertl is trying to ramp up, get himself ready for a hopefully long playoff run with the defending champs.

“We miss him,” Quinn said, “but really happy for him.”

The post-season starts on Apr. 20. The San Jose Sharks, for the fifth-straight season, will be at home.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Cam Robinson shares his thoughts about San Jose Sharks prospects, like which Sharks prospect might be better than Will Smith?

What do NHL scouts say about the top-10 San Jose Sharks’ prospects?

Luke Kunin is emerging as a team leader in the post-Tomas Hertl era.

The San Jose Sharks are going to the NHL for further clarification about why Calen Addison got a misconduct penalty for something that he said to an Arizona Coyotes player on Sunday.

The San Jose Sharks have one building block in William Eklund, who’s next up?

Other Sharks News…

Around the NHL…

Elite Prospects has released their top-96 2024 Draft prospects rankings.

A few uncomfortable Pittsburgh Penguins truths, good and bad.

Connor McDavid has a day-to-day injury.

Is Nathan MacKinnon the “best in the world”?

Marc-Andre Fleury should go into the Hall of Fame just for this prank.

Even in the summer, the Flyers “figured” something would happen with Carter Hart.

Ottawa Senators’ attendance took a surprising turn up, but management has to keep fans coming back.

Alex DeBrincat needs to start scoring goals.

The Boston Bruins are ready to get physical in the playoffs.

 

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jamnjon

Well the Devils are officially mathematically eliminated from the playoffs* so there’s no longer that tiny sliver of hope of us getting their 1st.

* While they could tie the Caps at 85 points and have the regulation wins tiebreaker, the Wings and Pens play each other on Thursday and one of them will reach 86 points.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta