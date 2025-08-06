San Jose Barracuda
Agent Todd Diamond on Eklund Deal, Sharks GM Grier’s Improvement, Why CHL Development Better Than NCAA
In this episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, we break down the San Jose Sharks prospects at the World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS), examine Macklin Celebrini’s Olympic chances, and host a wide-ranging interview with William Eklund’s agent Todd Diamond. From the Eklund extension to CHL vs NCAA development paths, this is must-watch content for die-hard fans and hockey nerds alike.
👇 Full episode breakdown:
00:00 Intro + Ad Read (Bring Hockey Back)
01:21 Episode Preview (WJSS, Todd Diamond)
02:46 Why the World Junior Summer Showcase Matters
05:09 Cole McKinney (USA) Breakdown
07:18 Leo Sahlin Wallenius (Sweden) Breakdown
12:30 Sam Dickinson (Canada) Breakdown
17:07 Michael Misa (Canada) Breakdown
19:43 Josh Ravensbergen (Canada) Goalie Profile
22:28 Carson Wetsch (Canada) – Upside & Limitations
25:12 Gavin McKenna – Future No. 1 Overall?
26:50 San Jose Sharks’ Dream Top-6 Projection: Celebrini, Smith & More
31:36 Celebrini’s Olympic Roster Team Canada Chances
59:30 Celebrini & Will Smith Training with Crosby + MacKinnon
1:03:47 Todd Diamond Joins – Eklund’s Wrist Injury & Recovery
1:04:14 On William Eklund’s Extension, Wrist Emergency
1:14:08 Jerry Maguire Moment? Eklund’s Calm Demeanor in ER
1:17:15 Dmitry Orlov’s Fit With San Jose Sharks
1:18:00 Orlov’s Unhappiness With Carolina Hurricanes
1:23:15 Danil Gushchin Trade – Why He Was Moved
1:25:14 Mike Grier’s Growth as GM (Agent Perspective)
1:27:04 Agent Perspective on The Centralized NHL Draft
1:30:00 Barkov’s Leadership, Contract, Cap Sacrifices & Winning Mentality
1:32:33 Are California Taxes Overrated in NHL Contract Talks?
1:34:06 Rising Cap & NHL Revenue Streams – Will Growth Flatten?
1:38:24 New CBA Rules, NCAA vs CHL Development Debate
1:52:43 Life as an NHL Agent – Travel, Summer, and the Grind
1:56:17 Wrap-Up & Farewell
I do wonder about the need for a WJSS. Let the kids recover and enjoy the summer.
I’m none too thrilled with Keegan’s observation/guess that Misa might be dinged up. And apparently he finished the year at Saginaw dinged up, too.
If Keegan’s speculation is right, I’m thinking the Sharks need to take the decision out of his hands and tell him to pick an NCAA school. A year in the NCAA worked out well for Macklin and Smith, among others. He’s 18 and doesn’t need to be entering the NHL where the injury risk is greater.