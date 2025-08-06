Agent Todd Diamond on Eklund Deal, Sharks GM Grier’s Improvement, Why CHL Development Better Than NCAA

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

In this episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, we break down the San Jose Sharks prospects at the World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS), examine Macklin Celebrini’s Olympic chances, and host a wide-ranging interview with William Eklund’s agent Todd Diamond. From the Eklund extension to CHL vs NCAA development paths, this is must-watch content for die-hard fans and hockey nerds alike.

👇 Full episode breakdown:

00:00 Intro + Ad Read (Bring Hockey Back)

01:21 Episode Preview (WJSS, Todd Diamond)

02:46 Why the World Junior Summer Showcase Matters

05:09 Cole McKinney (USA) Breakdown

07:18 Leo Sahlin Wallenius (Sweden) Breakdown

12:30 Sam Dickinson (Canada) Breakdown

17:07 Michael Misa (Canada) Breakdown

19:43 Josh Ravensbergen (Canada) Goalie Profile

22:28 Carson Wetsch (Canada) – Upside & Limitations

25:12 Gavin McKenna – Future No. 1 Overall?

26:50 San Jose Sharks’ Dream Top-6 Projection: Celebrini, Smith & More

31:36 Celebrini’s Olympic Roster Team Canada Chances

59:30 Celebrini & Will Smith Training with Crosby + MacKinnon

1:03:47 Todd Diamond Joins – Eklund’s Wrist Injury & Recovery

1:04:14 On William Eklund’s Extension, Wrist Emergency

1:14:08 Jerry Maguire Moment? Eklund’s Calm Demeanor in ER

1:17:15 Dmitry Orlov’s Fit With San Jose Sharks

1:18:00 Orlov’s Unhappiness With Carolina Hurricanes

1:23:15 Danil Gushchin Trade – Why He Was Moved

1:25:14 Mike Grier’s Growth as GM (Agent Perspective)

1:27:04 Agent Perspective on The Centralized NHL Draft

1:30:00 Barkov’s Leadership, Contract, Cap Sacrifices & Winning Mentality

1:32:33 Are California Taxes Overrated in NHL Contract Talks?

1:34:06 Rising Cap & NHL Revenue Streams – Will Growth Flatten?

1:38:24 New CBA Rules, NCAA vs CHL Development Debate

1:52:43 Life as an NHL Agent – Travel, Summer, and the Grind

1:56:17 Wrap-Up & Farewell

