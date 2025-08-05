Links
SJHN Daily: Why Sharks Need Captain, Boyle Rocks Beer Leaguer
Dan Boyle’s still got it.
Boyle stood up an adult league player during a 3-on-3 tournament at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, knocking the skater onto the ice.
And Boyle wasn’t even on skates for the take-down. The former San Jose Sharks defenseman immediately helped the player back up, but the crowd was enthused nonetheless.
San Jose Sharks alums Boyle and Owen Nolan both made special appearances at the tournament.
Tealmates, even though they were never teammates #sjsharks pic.twitter.com/8v7G34R0bC
— Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) August 5, 2025
At San Jose Hockey Now…
What advice does John Tavares have for Macklin Celebrini?
Macklin Celebrini is headed to Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp…are the Olympics next?
Per Stathletes, in what under-the-radar ways will the new San Jose Sharks players benefit the team?
ICYMI🏒 #TexasHockey | #SJSharks
Monday, Aug. 4: "The Other 31": San Jose Sharks
👨 @TedRameyMedia (Sharks host)
🦈 @Sheng_Peng (San Jose Hockey Now)
⭐️ Remember when the Sharks went up 2-0?
📺 https://t.co/WzQP4yFnGP pic.twitter.com/jOoY4Dv6j8
— DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) August 4, 2025
Other Sharks News…
Collin Graf is making some equipment moves.
The San Jose Sharks face a big decision with Mario Ferraro this upcoming season.
Stanley Cup Champ, @jamalmayers, names his next #SJSharks captain
Full episode of #TheMicisOpen on YouTube & Spotify #TheFutueIsTeal | #NHL pic.twitter.com/FXuSGcLHoN
— Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) July 30, 2025
Michael Misa is ready to step up for Team Canada.
Askarov doing his best Askarov impression while offseason training…#SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/IkjeITE9vX
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) August 4, 2025
Three AHL rookies that could make a difference for the San Jose Barracuda.
Brodie Brazil spoke to The Hockey Guy.
.@nba_paint came through with a beauty. 🎨👌#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/381qJhMEJB
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 1, 2025
san jose sharks and pittsburgh penguins corduroy hats!! pic.twitter.com/Kd8XdKTm5g
— cherry @ shop opens aug 6 (@cherrypugpie) August 3, 2025
Around the NHL…
Who are the most under-appreciated Pittsburgh Penguins to play with Sidney Crosby?
The latest on Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle buying the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Team Canada left some notable goaltenders off their National Teams Orientation Camp roster, including Mackenzie Blackwood.
Matthew Tkachuk is on the cover of NHL 26.
Mackie Samoskevich brought the Stanley Cup to the Sandy Hook Elementary memorial.
Matthew Schaefer has signed his ELC…is Misa next?
Goaltender Anton Khudobin announced his retirement.
Miro Heiskanen says he’s back to “100%.”
Brent Burns is in Colorado Avalanche gear for the first time, wearing number 84.
Your first look at Brent Burns in Colorado Avalanche gear. He has taken the ice with Milan Hejduk and what appears to be the new skills coach here at Family Sports Center. #Avs #GoAvsGo @HockeyMtnHighCO pic.twitter.com/62hDaaxMxg
— Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) August 4, 2025
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.