SJHN Daily: Why Sharks Need Captain, Boyle Rocks Beer Leaguer

Published

3 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Jonathan Becher

Dan Boyle’s still got it.

Boyle stood up an adult league player during a 3-on-3 tournament at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, knocking the skater onto the ice.

And Boyle wasn’t even on skates for the take-down. The former San Jose Sharks defenseman immediately helped the player back up, but the crowd was enthused nonetheless.

San Jose Sharks alums Boyle and Owen Nolan both made special appearances at the tournament.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What advice does John Tavares have for Macklin Celebrini?

Macklin Celebrini is headed to Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp…are the Olympics next?

Per Stathletes, in what under-the-radar ways will the new San Jose Sharks players benefit the team?

Other Sharks News…

Collin Graf is making some equipment moves.

The San Jose Sharks face a big decision with Mario Ferraro this upcoming season.

Michael Misa is ready to step up for Team Canada.

Three AHL rookies that could make a difference for the San Jose Barracuda.

Brodie Brazil spoke to The Hockey Guy.

Around the NHL…

Who are the most under-appreciated Pittsburgh Penguins to play with Sidney Crosby?

The latest on Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle buying the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Team Canada left some notable goaltenders off their National Teams Orientation Camp roster, including Mackenzie Blackwood.

Matthew Tkachuk is on the cover of NHL 26.

Mackie Samoskevich brought the Stanley Cup to the Sandy Hook Elementary memorial.

Matthew Schaefer has signed his ELC…is Misa next?

Goaltender Anton Khudobin announced his retirement.

Miro Heiskanen says he’s back to “100%.”

Brent Burns is in Colorado Avalanche gear for the first time, wearing number 84.

