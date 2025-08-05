SJHN Daily: Why Sharks Need Captain, Boyle Rocks Beer Leaguer

Dan Boyle’s still got it.

Boyle stood up an adult league player during a 3-on-3 tournament at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, knocking the skater onto the ice.

And Boyle wasn’t even on skates for the take-down. The former San Jose Sharks defenseman immediately helped the player back up, but the crowd was enthused nonetheless.

San Jose Sharks alums Boyle and Owen Nolan both made special appearances at the tournament.

Tealmates, even though they were never teammates #sjsharks pic.twitter.com/8v7G34R0bC — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) August 5, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Other Sharks News…

san jose sharks and pittsburgh penguins corduroy hats!! pic.twitter.com/Kd8XdKTm5g — cherry @ shop opens aug 6 (@cherrypugpie) August 3, 2025

Around the NHL…

