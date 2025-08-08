San Jose Sharks
How Can Struggling Kurashev Find His Game With Sharks? (+)
The San Jose Sharks have many shooters, they could use another playmaker.
Could Philipp Kurashev be the answer?
The Sharks took a chance on Kurashev, inking the free agent center-winger to a one-year, $1.25 million pact on Jul. 1.
The 25-year-old struggled for the Chicago Blackhawks last season, enduring healthy scratches on his way to just seven goals and 14 points in 51 games. This was after a breakout 2023-24, when the Swiss forward put up 18 goals and 54 points.
Chicago declined to qualify RFA Kurashev, making him a UFA. Enter San Jose.
This off-season, the San Jose Sharks added shooters Jeff Skinner and Adam Gaudette. Macklin Celebrini, Tyler Toffoli, and Carl Grundstrom are also all about shot volume.
Kurashev, however, is a pass-first player.
Question is, can he get back to what he was doing in 2023-24?
Micro-stats from Stathletes and numbers from NHL EDGE illustrate what Kurashev must do to find his game.
