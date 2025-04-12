Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Bordeleau Recalled, Musty To Make Pro Debut

Published

42 minutes ago

on

Thomas Bordeleau is back with the San Jose Sharks.

The 23-year-old had spent the whole season with the San Jose Barracuda, following 27 NHL games last year, eight in 2022-23, and eight in 2021-22.

The 2020 San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick has six goals and 18 points in 43 NHL games.

So far this year, the center-winger has 14 goals and 24 assists through 59 AHL appearances, with his 38 total points good for sixth on the Barracuda.

Bordeleau – a third generation NHL player – will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Barracuda are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The San Jose Sharks lead the NHL in one or two-goal losses.

Mario Ferraro has a broken ankle, but will not require surgery.

Alex Wennberg is joining William Eklund on Team Sweden.

Other Sharks News…

Henry Thrun and SJ Sharkie visited some classrooms to celebrate reading.

Will Smith chatted with Brodie Brazil.

The San Jose Sharks and their partners put up another mural in San Jose.

The Wichita Thunder also qualified for the playoffs.

Around the NHL…

Sidney Crosby hasn’t ruled out playing for Team Canada at the world championships in May, after missing out on the playoffs.

Gabriel Landeskog is continuing his journey back to the NHL….in the AHL.

Montreal Canadians prospect Jacob Fowler won the Mike Richter Award for the best goaltender in college hockey.

Pierre LeBrun expects the New York Rangers to part ways with Peter Laviolette.

Pat Maroon reflected on his career ahead of his final NHL game. Alec Martinez is headed to retirement too.

Alexander Ovechkin is sitting out a game to rest following his record pursuit.

The Florida Panthers signed Denver’s Jack Devine to an entry-level contract.

Devastating news for the Oilers:

Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

A bit surprised it wasn’t Gushchin, he’s been unreal lately.

0
Reply
Fallooooooon

When you consider that the Sharks have sent some reinforcements to the Barracuda for the final push before the playoffs, they are prioritizing that roster to a certain point right now. That Bordeleau comes up I think can be taken as a sign that he is expendable to the Barracuda. Which is bad, not good, for him.

0
Reply
BurnsiesBeard

Finally get a look at Musty. See if he can make an immediate impact and get all of our hopes Sky high for next camp haha.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating