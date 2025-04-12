Links
SJHN Daily: Bordeleau Recalled, Musty To Make Pro Debut
Thomas Bordeleau is back with the San Jose Sharks.
The 23-year-old had spent the whole season with the San Jose Barracuda, following 27 NHL games last year, eight in 2022-23, and eight in 2021-22.
The 2020 San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick has six goals and 18 points in 43 NHL games.
So far this year, the center-winger has 14 goals and 24 assists through 59 AHL appearances, with his 38 total points good for sixth on the Barracuda.
Bordeleau – a third generation NHL player – will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
The San Jose Barracuda are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The San Jose Sharks lead the NHL in one or two-goal losses.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 12, 2025
Mario Ferraro has a broken ankle, but will not require surgery.
Alex Wennberg is joining William Eklund on Team Sweden.
Quentin Musty will make his pro debut tonight for the Barracuda
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 12, 2025
Other Sharks News…
Henry Thrun and SJ Sharkie visited some classrooms to celebrate reading.
Last month, Sharks defenseman, @HenryThrun , joined @sjsharkie in visiting two of the top classrooms in the Sharks Reading is Cool program! To congratulate these readers on their hard work this season, Henry read Dino Hockey and participated in a Q and A! pic.twitter.com/alFkqEjenK
— Sharks Community (@sjscommunity) April 11, 2025
Will Smith chatted with Brodie Brazil.
The San Jose Sharks and their partners put up another mural in San Jose.
Adding another beautiful piece of art to San Jose. 🎨
Today, as part of the Community Connections Mural Project, the Sharks, Local Color, and the Tech Interactive unveiled a mural by Suhita Shirodkar who designed this year’s Celebration of South Asian Culture logo.
🔗:… pic.twitter.com/neM5AbEsxu
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 11, 2025
The Wichita Thunder also qualified for the playoffs.
Thunder strikes again ⚡️— playoffs, here we come! pic.twitter.com/cdzd6b0x6O
— Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) April 12, 2025
Around the NHL…
Sidney Crosby hasn’t ruled out playing for Team Canada at the world championships in May, after missing out on the playoffs.
Gabriel Landeskog is continuing his journey back to the NHL….in the AHL.
A special night in #EaglesCountry, as @megangley from @guerillasports_ catches up with Gabriel Landeskog. pic.twitter.com/i6EXK2BzY2
— x – Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) April 12, 2025
Montreal Canadians prospect Jacob Fowler won the Mike Richter Award for the best goaltender in college hockey.
Pierre LeBrun expects the New York Rangers to part ways with Peter Laviolette.
For the first time in NHL HISTORY, the Rangers, Penguins, and Bruins, have all failed to qualify for the playoffs 😳🚫 pic.twitter.com/mV4JXChAjW
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 12, 2025
Pat Maroon reflected on his career ahead of his final NHL game. Alec Martinez is headed to retirement too.
Alexander Ovechkin is sitting out a game to rest following his record pursuit.
The Florida Panthers signed Denver’s Jack Devine to an entry-level contract.
Devastating news for the Oilers:
Tough news for Oilers and Ekholm. Hearing there are further tests to be done, but it’s believed to be a serious injury that worst case scenario may end his season, best case scenario will keep him sidelined for quite some time.
— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 12, 2025
A bit surprised it wasn’t Gushchin, he’s been unreal lately.
When you consider that the Sharks have sent some reinforcements to the Barracuda for the final push before the playoffs, they are prioritizing that roster to a certain point right now. That Bordeleau comes up I think can be taken as a sign that he is expendable to the Barracuda. Which is bad, not good, for him.
Finally get a look at Musty. See if he can make an immediate impact and get all of our hopes Sky high for next camp haha.