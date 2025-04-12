SJHN Daily: Bordeleau Recalled, Musty To Make Pro Debut

Thomas Bordeleau is back with the San Jose Sharks.

The 23-year-old had spent the whole season with the San Jose Barracuda, following 27 NHL games last year, eight in 2022-23, and eight in 2021-22.

The 2020 San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick has six goals and 18 points in 43 NHL games.

So far this year, the center-winger has 14 goals and 24 assists through 59 AHL appearances, with his 38 total points good for sixth on the Barracuda.

Bordeleau – a third generation NHL player – will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Barracuda are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The San Jose Sharks lead the NHL in one or two-goal losses.

Get 15% off either shirt with coupon code SANJOSEHOCKEYNOW!

Mario Ferraro has a broken ankle, but will not require surgery.

Alex Wennberg is joining William Eklund on Team Sweden.

Quentin Musty will make his pro debut tonight for the Barracuda

Other Sharks News…

Henry Thrun and SJ Sharkie visited some classrooms to celebrate reading.

Last month, Sharks defenseman, Henry Thrun, joined SJ Sharkie in visiting two of the top classrooms in the Sharks Reading is Cool program! To congratulate these readers on their hard work this season, Henry read Dino Hockey and participated in a Q and A!

Will Smith chatted with Brodie Brazil.

The San Jose Sharks and their partners put up another mural in San Jose.

Adding another beautiful piece of art to San Jose. Today, as part of the Community Connections Mural Project, the Sharks, Local Color, and the Tech Interactive unveiled a mural by Suhita Shirodkar who designed this year's Celebration of South Asian Culture logo.

The Wichita Thunder also qualified for the playoffs.

Thunder strikes again ⚡️— playoffs, here we come!

Around the NHL…

Sidney Crosby hasn’t ruled out playing for Team Canada at the world championships in May, after missing out on the playoffs.

Gabriel Landeskog is continuing his journey back to the NHL….in the AHL.

Montreal Canadians prospect Jacob Fowler won the Mike Richter Award for the best goaltender in college hockey.

Pierre LeBrun expects the New York Rangers to part ways with Peter Laviolette.

For the first time in NHL HISTORY, the Rangers, Penguins, and Bruins, have all failed to qualify for the playoffs

Pat Maroon reflected on his career ahead of his final NHL game. Alec Martinez is headed to retirement too.

Alexander Ovechkin is sitting out a game to rest following his record pursuit.

The Florida Panthers signed Denver’s Jack Devine to an entry-level contract.

