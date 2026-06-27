San Jose Sharks
NHL Scout on Sharks’ 2026 Draft 1st Round: “Huge Haul”
BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks, no doubt, were big winners during the first round of the 2026 draft.
We’ll see when it leads to be being big winners on the ice.
The San Jose Sharks selected winger Ivar Stenberg at No. 2, defenseman Keaton Verhoeff at No. 9, and defenseman Ryan Lin at No. 21.
What did an NHL scout, not with the Sharks, think of the picks?
None of these picks were used to address next year’s Sharks’ most glaring need, their blueline, but Stenberg, Verhoeff, and Lin are all excellent prospects. Verhoeff and Lin were strong value choices, where they were selected.
And of course, the draft is not about today, it’s about tomorrow. But it’s worth noting that the widely-held belief is that the San Jose Sharks acquired the No. 9 pick from the Ottawa Senators, in exchange for young winger William Eklund, to try to deal for a young-but-experienced high-impact NHL defenseman.
That deal didn’t materialize, though GM Mike Grier admitted that San Jose took one offer for No. 2, which included an established NHL player coming back to the Sharks, under “strong consideration”.
Anyway, 20-something high-impact blueliners don’t grow on trees, so if you can’t find the right trade, drafting at No. 2 or 9 or 21 is no small consolation prize.
The scout raved about Stenberg, “He’s a complete player.”
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I don’t care how his hat is cocked, Lin is at least an inch or 2 taller than Stenberg.
I thought the same especially after finding out according to a prospect person that Stenberg didn’t officially get measured at the combine and Lin did. Lin measured at 5’11.
Just based on that picture, I’d guess Stenberg is 5’10
Was he exactly 5’11 or like almost 6’ like Smith and Cele apparently were? I don’t really care all that much at this point, it’s more just curiosity. And someone under 6’ I’ve always been fascinated by the lying that goes on for athletes. I never lied about mine because I assumed it was obvious. It seems the height anxiety is real though. Secret from an old man, it all goes away. I’m over an inch shorter than I was in my 20s from what I’m told is natural age spine degeneration. gravity slowly killing us every day.🤨
Also the information I found on Smith says he was 5’11 3/4”. I guess another one who measured right on the cusp of 6’. I seem to remember Smith gave Cele shit about not being 6’ at dev camp or something…?
Grier seems to have the uncanny ability to accurately predict pick ranges, knowing when to trade up and when to hold to get what he values out of the draft. Really great work in multiple drafts now, beyond the fantastic lottery luck of getting their top ranked forward three years running.
tey have done a job with that staff room. It’s one reason I hope we can keep Hasso as owner. He seems to have a good eye for hiring good people
I think Grier did nail it when he said this. You have to have that dog in you as a smaller NHL player.
“It’s something when you watch Carolina, they have some smaller guys, but they’re all competitive,” Grier said of this year’s Stanley Cup winner. “It’s a trait that goes back through the years, and in this league, if you’re a smaller guy and you want to have success, you better be competitive, and both these kids are.”
No idea of your age but watching Theron Fluery with Calgary was the epitome of that. Fiercest little shit I’m ever seen. Pretty sure he was like 5’5” approximately.
I know there was the whole running joke that Grier doesn’t draft people under 6ft but didn’t Celebrini measure 5’11 and 3/4 at the combine? I swear I remember reading that he was upset he didn’t get 6ft.
I wrote that here in the last few days. My memory was that at Dev camp he told Sheng in a sort of annoyed tone that he found the last 1/4 inch on the flight to SJ. 😆 he’s listed at 6’ everywhere now as far as I know. Will Smith claims he was 6’ at the combine too I’m pretty sure? He lorded it over Cele when they met or something when they met at Dev camp? I think it was Smith… but they drafted KV so I’m all good. Got my tree defenseman to develop. The height average… Read more »