San Jose Sharks

Ferraro Has Broken Ankle, Will Not Need Surgery

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Good news, relatively speaking, for Mario Ferraro.

On Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks alternate captain blocked a Minnesota Wild shot late in the second period, leaving the 8-7 OT loss with a lower-body injury.

Jason Gregor revealed that Ferraro has a fracture in his ankle.

The San Jose Sharks stalwart will have a full off-season to train though.

San Jose Hockey Now reached out to Peter Wallen, Ferraro’s agent, who shared that the blueliner will not require surgery.

Wallen estimated a four-to-six weeks recovery time, which puts Ferraro in line for a solid summer of training.

This season, the 26-year-old defenseman averaged 21:24 a night, which leads active Sharks blueliners, and was a go-to penalty-killing option.

“Tough loss for us as far as what he brings to our group, leadership, the way he competes every single night,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Ferraro is signed for next year at $3.25 million AAV and will be a UFA after 2025-26.

“He will be in great shape for next season,” Wallen said.

SJShorky

Lucky. I have metal in my ankle. Sucks sometimes.

Joseph

By any chance, do you fly fish? Sounds random, but I have chronic ankle issues and wading on western Oregon rivers really helps me strengthen them. Something about moving slowly and carefully over uneven ground, with the simultaneous pressure and weightlessness of water, is very therapeutic.

Mark

Has Heart of Lion! Huge positive force not big enough to be a Allstar but my eyes an Sharks a Warrior. Speedy recovery your a joy to watch.

