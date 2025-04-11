Ferraro Has Broken Ankle, Will Not Need Surgery

Good news, relatively speaking, for Mario Ferraro.

On Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks alternate captain blocked a Minnesota Wild shot late in the second period, leaving the 8-7 OT loss with a lower-body injury.

Eriksson Ek makes it 5-4 for #mnwild against #TheFutureIsTeal, but also, Mario Ferraro blocks a shot and is hurt on the play. pic.twitter.com/lv3XfGJktT — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 10, 2025

Jason Gregor revealed that Ferraro has a fracture in his ankle.

Mario Ferraro's season is over due to a broken ankle. Jan Rutta is healthy and will draw back in for San Jose. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 11, 2025

The San Jose Sharks stalwart will have a full off-season to train though.

San Jose Hockey Now reached out to Peter Wallen, Ferraro’s agent, who shared that the blueliner will not require surgery.

Wallen estimated a four-to-six weeks recovery time, which puts Ferraro in line for a solid summer of training.

This season, the 26-year-old defenseman averaged 21:24 a night, which leads active Sharks blueliners, and was a go-to penalty-killing option.

“Tough loss for us as far as what he brings to our group, leadership, the way he competes every single night,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Ferraro is signed for next year at $3.25 million AAV and will be a UFA after 2025-26.

“He will be in great shape for next season,” Wallen said.