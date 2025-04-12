Sharks Locker Room: San Jose Leads NHL in This Stat, Sign of Better Things To Come?

The San Jose Sharks lead the NHL in one or two-goal losses.

They’ve got 29 such losses, a league-leading 15 one-goal defeats and second-most 14 two-goal losses.

49 percent of their 59 losses have been of this close variety, including Friday night’s 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers.

Last year, they had 21 one or two-goal losses, and just nine one-goal defeats.

Just 33 percent of their 63 losses last season were this kind of “close”.

Is this progress for the rebuilding franchise?

The San Jose Sharks hope so. So how do they start to convert these close losses into wins?

Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund and company being another year older will help.

“We have some guys in positions, some young players, especially, that are just growing and they’re learning…To play in this league, you need to be consistent,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “The more you get experience doing it and being in these positions, the more and more comfortable you get, and that’s how you grow. That’s how we’ll grow as a team.”

A few whistles in their favor would help too.

“I think we got respect back from our opponent,” Warsofsky said, of the Sharks’ progress this season. “I don’t know if we got it from the rest of the league yet, [the officials].”

Case in point?

Wennberg trips up Bouchard. That's another #SJSharks penalty. pic.twitter.com/ch05O5IeZu — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 12, 2025

“I don’t love the last call on Wennberg. I’ve watched it a few times now,” Warsofsky admitted.

Edmonton had five power plays to San Jose’s two, and two power play goals to the Sharks’ zero. To add insult to injury, Corey Perry’s game-winner came off the Wennberg call.

Perhaps the Sharks can look to south to another rebuilding franchise, the Anaheim Ducks, as a model?

Last year, the Ducks led the NHL with 28 one or two-goal losses. Anaheim, the third-worst team in the league with a .360 Points % last season, has raised their Points % to .494.

San Jose would certainly consider that progress, if they’re able to improve their record by that much next year.

“Right now, we’re just a play here and play there that’s costing us a game,” Warsofsky said. “We’ve made some big strides here individually in this group.”

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Jack Thompson missing the first five minutes of the second period:

He’s dealing with a lower-body thing.

Warsofsky, on how the San Jose Sharks can avoid all those stick penalties:

A little bit of it is using our legs, instead of getting into tough positioning with our bodies. Having some focus and understanding of where our stick is, the high sticks.

I don’t love the last call on Wennberg. I’ve watched it a few times now. When you give a good team five times [on the [power play]…I think we got respect back from our opponent. I don’t know if we got it from the rest of the league yet, [the officials].

Henry Thrun

Thrun, on Jan Rutta’s return:

I was super-excited for him. He’s been grinding and kind of plugging away to get back in and help us out. He’s so steady, it’s so hard to come back in the line-up, especially against a fast team like that. He’s a big right-handed defenseman that can play minutes, and those are hard to come by. He’s such a steady presence. I love playing with him, and a lot of guys enjoy being able to be his D-partner.

William Eklund

Eklund, on Georgi Romanov:

He was great today. Gave us a chance to win. Great performance.

Alex Wennberg

Wennberg, on playing through an injury:

I have no comment on it. Right now, we have the last couple games here…all good.

