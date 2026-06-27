San Jose Sharks
Four More Years: Sharks Re-Sign Ostapchuk
BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Zack Ostapchuk.
Ostapchuk, 22, signed a four-year contract with a $2.35 million AAV.
The 6-foot-4 center emerged last season as an NHL-caliber fourth-line pivot for the San Jose Sharks.
Ostapchuk scored four goals and seven points in 59 games, won 51.6 percent of his faceoffs, and was a regular on the penalty kill.
Ostapchuk was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 39 pick of the 2021 Draft. The San Jose Sharks acquired Ostapchuk during the 2025 Trade Deadline, along with Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick for Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins, and a 2025 fourth.
Ostapchuk was an RFA: The San Jose Sharks’ other major RFAs are Collin Graf, Michael Kesselring, Philipp Kurashev, and Shakir Mukhamadullin.
San Jose has by Jun. 29 at 2 PM PT to qualify this group.
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Great to hear! Happy they signed another. Always good to have him on the team! Now for the rest!
Would love to see Chucky get bumped to the 3rd line with Wenny and Woody, just to see what he does with more ice time while at the same time give Bysted a chance at 4th line center ice time…BUT of course, what would that mean for the ice time for Toff, Delly, Goody, Gaudy, and Revo? *facepalm*
100% he eared it last season. I thought at times he deserved to play in the top 6 to prove this is a meritocracy ffs
Seems like a reasonable deal. I think I would have preferred shorter and more AAV but expiring as an RFA. Not sure if he would expire as an RFA on a 3 year deal. If not then it probably was never going to happen.