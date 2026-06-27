Four More Years: Sharks Re-Sign Ostapchuk

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Zack Ostapchuk.

Ostapchuk, 22, signed a four-year contract with a $2.35 million AAV.

The 6-foot-4 center emerged last season as an NHL-caliber fourth-line pivot for the San Jose Sharks.

Ostapchuk scored four goals and seven points in 59 games, won 51.6 percent of his faceoffs, and was a regular on the penalty kill.

Ostapchuk was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 39 pick of the 2021 Draft. The San Jose Sharks acquired Ostapchuk during the 2025 Trade Deadline, along with Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick for Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins, and a 2025 fourth.

Ostapchuk was an RFA: The San Jose Sharks’ other major RFAs are Collin Graf, Michael Kesselring, Philipp Kurashev, and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

San Jose has by Jun. 29 at 2 PM PT to qualify this group.