Another NHL Scout’s Opinion: Different Stenberg Comp, Verhoeff His Top D-Man, Loves Lin (+)

BUFFALO — The most common word tossed around the draft floor about the San Jose Sharks’ 2026 Draft first round?

Haul.

As in “what a haul”. Or “huge haul”, which is what one NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, told San Jose Hockey Now. Or “insane haul”, which is what another NHL scout, also not with the Sharks, told SJHN.

This scout is enamored, in particular, with Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin.

But let’s start first with his thoughts about the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick, Ivar Stenberg.