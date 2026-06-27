BREAKING: Sharks Pick 7-Foot-1 Alexander Karmanov No. 201

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have made history.

The San Jose Sharks have selected Alexander Karmanov with the No. 201 pick.

Alexander Karmanov is a 7-foot-1 defenseman who had two assists in 20 games for the North Bay Battalion.

The Moldavan is the tallest player ever drafted.

“Karmanov understands what he has to be to find success at higher levels: A rush-stopping, downright mean defender who takes pride in the details,” Elite Prospects says. “While Karmanov’s too far out to project, we wouldn’t fault a team for spending a late-round pick on him. He’s shown tangible growth and seems to embrace the identity he’ll need to play a role.”

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff added, “I actually thought he’d be very good against a junior B competition this year, so like under half a point per game, which is hard to do when you’re a guy that doesn’t really have quick hands, but take a chance on the biggest guy you’re ever going to see in person.”

This concludes the San Jose Sharks’ 2026 Draft.