San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Pick 7-Foot-1 Alexander Karmanov No. 201
BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have made history.
The San Jose Sharks have selected Alexander Karmanov with the No. 201 pick.
Alexander Karmanov is a 7-foot-1 defenseman who had two assists in 20 games for the North Bay Battalion.
The Moldavan is the tallest player ever drafted.
“Karmanov understands what he has to be to find success at higher levels: A rush-stopping, downright mean defender who takes pride in the details,” Elite Prospects says. “While Karmanov’s too far out to project, we wouldn’t fault a team for spending a late-round pick on him. He’s shown tangible growth and seems to embrace the identity he’ll need to play a role.”
Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff added, “I actually thought he’d be very good against a junior B competition this year, so like under half a point per game, which is hard to do when you’re a guy that doesn’t really have quick hands, but take a chance on the biggest guy you’re ever going to see in person.”
This concludes the San Jose Sharks’ 2026 Draft.
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I don’t think I’ll ever be more invested in a 7th round pick than this. I need to see what a 7’1 guy looks like playing in the AHL and NHL
I hope he turns into a Super Chara.
If he has a mean streak at all and makes the NHL we could actually see a death on the ice. 😮 Him and Wang together? The defensive zone gets real small.
its not possible because you have to have a certain playing speed to play in the league and its physically impossible for a man that tall to have the short area quickness to play
Huh? No it’s not. Are you seriously trying to say he’s never going to play in the NHL?
lol
Get that kid a proper helmet. Looks like a child size on him.
Hahaha this is fucking awesome. What a draft
Well that evens out the height deficit from the first round…?
The first round already averaged over 6 feet.😜
did he mixed up nba with nhl?
The moment I read my first story about him 2 years ago I knew he was going to get drafted here. Can we just drop his nick now?
The Meg.
That’s a good nickname too. But the first time he weighs into a group and starts tossing people in a scrum… that’s Godzilla.or maybe Sauron? Or a rock troll or an ice giant? How about Wun Wun from game of thrones? Wun Wun, skate skate..?🤣