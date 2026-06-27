BREAKING: Sharks Trade Up, Pick Ryan Lin No. 21

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have selected Ryan Lin with the No. 21 pick.

The 5-foot-11 right-hander put up 14 goals and 57 points in 53 games for the Vancouver Giants this past season. He’s committed to the University of Denver next year.

A testament to how much the San Jose Sharks wanted Lin, they traded the No. 27, 62, and 120 picks to the Philadelphia Flyers for the No. 21.

Keegan McNally says, “He’s a potential top four defender, one that you rely on, even if he’s not the biggest or as offensively gifted as Reid or Rudolph.”

Elite Prospects says, “The draft’s most detailed defender plays a remarkably consistent defensive and puck-moving game; a high-probability top-four defender.”

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick, as of now, is No. 127 in the fourth round.