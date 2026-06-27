San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Up, Pick Ryan Lin No. 21
BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have selected Ryan Lin with the No. 21 pick.
The 5-foot-11 right-hander put up 14 goals and 57 points in 53 games for the Vancouver Giants this past season. He’s committed to the University of Denver next year.
A testament to how much the San Jose Sharks wanted Lin, they traded the No. 27, 62, and 120 picks to the Philadelphia Flyers for the No. 21.
Keegan McNally says, “He’s a potential top four defender, one that you rely on, even if he’s not the biggest or as offensively gifted as Reid or Rudolph.”
Elite Prospects says, “The draft’s most detailed defender plays a remarkably consistent defensive and puck-moving game; a high-probability top-four defender.”
The San Jose Sharks’ next pick, as of now, is No. 127 in the fourth round.
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Another righty. nice!
A+ 1st Rd
A++++++++++++++ a Grandslamdunk!
Nice knowing u Cags, Sharks can only have so many height challenged players. Enjoy your time in Edmonton, Toronto, or NJ. Hello, Nurse, Reilly, or Hamilton.
Wow. What a draft.
As they used to say 50 years ago, Bitchin’.
Not for nothing, but Grier trading for Sherwood, and drafting Wang and Lin, warms my heart as a
biracial kidold biracial man. It’s just cool to me personally.
Mike Grier with the Hat Trick, wow!
Hat Trick! Nice.
What a fantastic draft by Grier.
Prospect gurus, why is this guy a good pick?
Smart Kid, plays well in all 3 zones. Physical skates well, like just all around good/solid! Like if he was bigger or was offense was more little more high end, he is top group. Like he is not far off. If his Offense can get better, think its he passes too much and not shooting, (cannot remember which) or both! Has like solid xpected goals but bad shot per 60. Think remeber EP guide said He could be like Lane Hutson best case scenario and worst case Demelo.
His smarts include a very clear picture of what he needs to work on, much like Verhoeff. And I think he captained Canada at U18s, so he’s got that steadiness.
Thanks! I think KV was a captain for Canada too?
Thanks!
Not saying he will develop into this level but his scouting reports read quite similar to how you’d think a Dan Boyle scouting report would.
Nice! My favorite Sharks D all time.
Tidy bit of business. I think lottery ticket swaps like this tend to favor the team moving up unless the team moving down gets lucky and drafts well.
Well, although the jump from 27 to 21 is small so this one may be less clear. But still, if you have a player you are targeting, you might as well.
Incredible draft already. I’m over the moon. If even just a modest chunk of our prospects hit — with this first round alone, Mike may have secured a very long contention window as this team continues to grow. Love the swing here trading up to catch a falling Lin at #21. I also liked Sokolovski at #27, and do wonder if we’re still missing that shutdown D, brick s#!+house with some nastiness… but Verhoeff and Lin potentially form out a future minute-munching right side of the Top 4, and QBs for both PP units.That’s so much sexier. God damn it,… Read more »
Losing Eklund WAS sour. But maybe it was just the fish sauce and lime in the perfect bowl of pho.
Fwiw there is a world where despite his size, Lin’s IQ and positioning allow him to be the smothering anchor on a pair with a bigger rover.
Looking forward to the Lin and Wang D pair.
Draft day perfection!
GMMG is a genius.
BPA Stenberg plus future RHD needs met. Bravo!
Kind of funny that philly picked sokolovskii at 27
Watched the ESPN version of the draft. And there was a moment which just stood out. Frequently, they’d show the brain trusts of the various teams in their meeting rooms. Every single one I saw was always very stiff. No one moved, no one had much of an expression. Not nervous, but anxious. And then, after the Sharks submitted pick the pick at 21 (Lin), they cut to the Sharks room. And they were laughing, smiling, moving, grinning. GMMG, Joe Will, Morehouse et al. They were the kids who’d walked out of the exam knowing they’d aced it. The contrast… Read more »
Conversely, the Rangers, who were dressed like members of a cult that sells vacuum cleaners.
the blue shirts — it was almost creepy.
A Ryan Lin profile from mid-March
Note that every rating on him was in the teens or better — 3 put him in their top 10.
https://thehockeywriters.com/ryan-lin-2026-nhl-draft-prospect-profile/
Also, he’s off to Denver and the NCAA next season. He will play for Dave Carle, one of the best coaches there is. At any level.
I think someone said on the broadcast this was one of Carles best recruiting classes to date. Rudolph is going there too, right?
I said it’s going to be funny when he earns a bigger role at Denver that Rudolph who was picked 17 picks before him
Not that this was the focus, but what a sublime move by the Sharks to put Laila Edwards front and center.
So Stenberg is absolutely not 5’11. Sharks posted a picture of the three picks and Lin who measured 5’11 at the combine (Stenberg didn’t measure) was a clear inch or two taller than Stenberg.
You get measured at the combine and I think it’s pretty precise
Like I said in my comment Stenberg didn’t get measured at the combine.
I saw that photo too and wondered if perhaps Lin grew. He doesn’t look five inches shorter than Verhoeff. Could also just be odd perspective I suppose.
Lins back shoulder is behind Stenbergs a little so they should look closer in height than they do if both are supposed to be 5’11”.
You mean the one where they are all wearing caps and Lin’s has the bill clearly pointing up making the front higher than the crown. Also, no idea how the sole height of their shoes compares. And the perspective based on the carpet line behind them indicates that Lin is closer. The best you can say about the photo is that it is inconclusive.
I saw the same. A couple places say Lin is 6’ though.
Masterclass
So we can close the books on the Jake Walman deals.
Leo Sahlin Wallenius (the 2nd that came with Walman)
Michael Kesselring and Ryan Lin which required the addition of a 62nd and 120th overall picks.
So, the net is this
In: Kesselring, Lin, Sahlin Wallenius
Out: 62nd overall, 120th overall
hee hee