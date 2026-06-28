Your San Jose Hockey Now Experience Is Changing!

Hey guys! It’s Sheng here.

Some changes are coming soon for your San Jose Hockey Now experience.

We’re excited to announce a fresh membership and subscription experience for the best San Jose Sharks and PWHL San Jose coverage around.

The website will look different too and run faster. Your log-in experience will also improve.

As part of this update, you’ll receive instructions from us on how to reset your password and review your account information. This will ensure a smooth transition so you can continue enjoying all our San Jose Sharks and PWHL San Jose content without interruption.

Thank you for being a valued subscriber — we can’t wait for you to try out the new tools!

Stay tuned for our upcoming post with all the details on Monday!

Thanks for your continued support, in this exciting time for the San Jose Sharks and PWHL San Jose!