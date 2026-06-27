NHL
Eklund Wishes Sharks “Best of Luck”, Looking Forward To Reuniting With Zetterlund
William Eklund was at a Pitbull concert when he heard about being traded to the Ottawa Senators.
When he received the call from San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier, he stepped out of the arena.
He said his favorite song is “Fireball,” which Pitbull plays near the end of his set, so it’s unclear if Eklund actually got to hear it this time around.
But once he overcame the shock, Eklund got excited.
Then he made all the important phone calls. First to his parents, and then soon after, Fabian Zetterlund.
“He didn’t believe me at first, to be honest,” Eklund said. “He was so happy, and his family too. We became very good friends in San Jose, and I think that’s going to translate to here. He was really excited.”
Zetterlund, one of Eklund’s best friends, is already in Ottawa, traded there during the 2024-25 season. The pair of Swedes were both in a sauna when Zetterlund got news of his trade to the Senators.
So, the duo that were responsible for some of the best San Jose Sharks’ goal celebrations from 2023 to 2025 are officially reunited.
But also, Eklund – who has never made the playoffs with the San Jose Sharks – is joining a team that has made the playoffs in the last two seasons, this year losing to the eventual champion Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.
“The times I have played them (Ottawa), they’ve been really hard to play against,” Eklund said. “They’re a very well-rounded team, deep group. I heard really good things about them. A lot of good young guys trying to do good things, so I’m really excited to join that group and do the best I can.”
With the Senators, Eklund could potentially see playing time on the wing of Tim Stützle – who housed Zetterlund following that trade.
“Obviously a great player. He’s been a great player in this league for a while now, so if you get that opportunity, just do the best you can with it. He’s been doing really good things for this organization and this league for a while. Whoever I play with it’s going to be a fun journey.”
Eklund still wished his former team the best.
“That’s a part of the game, sometimes it’s a business,” Eklund said. “I got no hard feelings for San Jose. I wish all the guys the best of luck there.”
Now, he wants to take the opportunity to continue growing as a hockey player.
“Coming to Ottawa is a big chance for me,” Eklund said. “I haven’t even proved myself as the best player I can be, and I really hope to take another step next year, another step year after that, and to help us win more games in the playoffs and stuff like that. So I’m just really excited, that’s the only thing I am.
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I really get the feeling that Eklund is going to do well in Ottawa. With more discipline and body conditioning, he can become a force around the net. I wish him well.
He’s already got great conditioning. Not sure what you mean by discipline? He seems pretty disciplined to me. I’m hoping his wrist was an issue not being 109% last season. If so maybe he sticks on Stuzles wing and gets 25 goals and 70-75 points? I would love that for him.
109% is that next level Eklund wants to get to 😆
All the best Gecko. Thanks for being the first spark of the fire.
Hope he gives Montreal and Buffalo some hell, though I doubt that what Ottawa is building reaches anything close to contender status.
Eklund is part of a trend of talent flowing from West to East Eklund, Dorofeyev, Kyrou, Zellweger, Nichushskin and Peterka all changing conferences from West to East Headed to the West, much more modest Kesselring, McMichael, Samoskevich, Nemec and Byram The NHL tipped heavily to the Eastern Conference last season and these recent trades are only part of the overall equation, but clearly the East is better from the trades. The net talent flow into the West comes in the form of draft picks. None of this is definitive, but it does appear almost every team in the East wants… Read more »
Interesting observation… Might be at least another year of this since Florida is probably back, too.
Pretty soon it won’t matter because the Sharks are in the West and everything will come through San Jose
Small sample size and I’m not even sure it bears out. Nichushkin is older with a lot of physical and mental health uncertainty, Byram and Nemec arguably each outweigh Zellwegger, Kesselring part of a previous Peterka trade, Samoskevich more established than Eklund. The margin is tight enough to be noise to me.
Larkin is supposed to be coming west too.
Eklund is dealing with this very well. Keeping it classy and professional. A part of me thought he’d harbor some bad feelings toward the Sharks being traded away from a really tight team and one on the upward trend.
I think going to a team with his bff probably makes it a lot easier and more exciting for him. I hope he takes a big step and does great things.
Cheers to our goal of the year player for all the fun he’s given us fans.
I’m stoked for Eklund! He’s been one of the most likeable Sharks, and we’ll all wish him and Zetterlund the best in Ottawa! I hope one day his brother joins his team as well