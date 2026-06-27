Eklund Wishes Sharks “Best of Luck”, Looking Forward To Reuniting With Zetterlund

William Eklund was at a Pitbull concert when he heard about being traded to the Ottawa Senators.

When he received the call from San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier, he stepped out of the arena.

He said his favorite song is “Fireball,” which Pitbull plays near the end of his set, so it’s unclear if Eklund actually got to hear it this time around.

But once he overcame the shock, Eklund got excited.

Then he made all the important phone calls. First to his parents, and then soon after, Fabian Zetterlund.

“He didn’t believe me at first, to be honest,” Eklund said. “He was so happy, and his family too. We became very good friends in San Jose, and I think that’s going to translate to here. He was really excited.”

Zetterlund, one of Eklund’s best friends, is already in Ottawa, traded there during the 2024-25 season. The pair of Swedes were both in a sauna when Zetterlund got news of his trade to the Senators.

So, the duo that were responsible for some of the best San Jose Sharks’ goal celebrations from 2023 to 2025 are officially reunited.

But also, Eklund – who has never made the playoffs with the San Jose Sharks – is joining a team that has made the playoffs in the last two seasons, this year losing to the eventual champion Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

“The times I have played them (Ottawa), they’ve been really hard to play against,” Eklund said. “They’re a very well-rounded team, deep group. I heard really good things about them. A lot of good young guys trying to do good things, so I’m really excited to join that group and do the best I can.”

With the Senators, Eklund could potentially see playing time on the wing of Tim Stützle – who housed Zetterlund following that trade.

“Obviously a great player. He’s been a great player in this league for a while now, so if you get that opportunity, just do the best you can with it. He’s been doing really good things for this organization and this league for a while. Whoever I play with it’s going to be a fun journey.”

Eklund still wished his former team the best.

“That’s a part of the game, sometimes it’s a business,” Eklund said. “I got no hard feelings for San Jose. I wish all the guys the best of luck there.”

Now, he wants to take the opportunity to continue growing as a hockey player.

“Coming to Ottawa is a big chance for me,” Eklund said. “I haven’t even proved myself as the best player I can be, and I really hope to take another step next year, another step year after that, and to help us win more games in the playoffs and stuff like that. So I’m just really excited, that’s the only thing I am.