SJHN Daily: Sharks Want Werenski, Get to Know Karmanov

This year’s Norris Trophy winner is officially on the market.

And Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the San Jose Sharks are interested.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have begun fielding trade calls 0n Zach Werenski.

The 28-year-old left-handed defenseman has two years left on his contract at $9.583 million AAV and is not looking to sign an extension in Columbus.

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell has said he wants NHL-ready players in any potential trades.

Aaron Portzline and Shayna Goldman noted, “Even after dealing William Eklund, San Jose has a deep enough asset pool to send an up-and-coming star back to Columbus.”

The Sharks are among about 8-10 teams that have already demonstrated their interest to the Blue Jackets. Whether they continue to stay in that group, depends on what they’re willing to give up in order to get the star defenseman.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The Sharks re-signed Zack Ostapchuk.

Two NHL scouts review the San Jose Sharks‘ first-round haul: Both loved it, and one scout is particularly enamored with Keaton Verhoeff.

William Eklund is excited to reunite with Fabian Zetterlund in Ottawa. Did the San Jose Sharks get enough in the Eklund trade?

Ivar Stenberg and Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin and Brady Knowling and Jake Gustafson spoke after being drafted.

Other Sharks News…

The Sharks drafted the tallest player in NHL Draft history, Alexander Karmanov.

Alexander Karmanov is an absolute specimen 😳 Get to know the story behind the seven-foot tall @SanJoseSharks seventh-round pick! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/NXRRWRFvfp — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2026

Keaton Verhoeff’s journey is one about the risk and reward of NCAA vs. juniors.

Klim Kostin, Igor Chernyshov, and other Russian players held a charity master class today to raise funds for the treatment of Matvey Gurin, a child diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy pic.twitter.com/hvR851w35R — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) June 27, 2026

Brodie Brazil spoke with Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin after they were drafted.

Your top three picks of the 2026 #NHLDraft ☝️ pic.twitter.com/9LKmuJICTa — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2026

Hometown boy Jake Gustafson goes to the @SanJoseSharks 🤩 Gustafson was the 90th-ranked prospect on our final 2026 NHL Draft rankings 🔥 Read more about his game here: https://t.co/fqNCB8j0zM pic.twitter.com/nJCvQEV0eU — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) June 27, 2026

Pretty special moment for Jake Gustafson to get the call from his hometown GM. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lh1qOz8eRb — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 27, 2026

Check out the back of new Sharks goaltending prospect Brady Knowling’s helmet.

Met #SJSharks Ryan Lin’s best friend, also named Ryan, on my flight. They’ve known each other since they were 4. Lived 2 doors down from each other. Ryan, the friend, was kind enough to share and allow me to post some Box Lacrosse pics. These are from 2017. pic.twitter.com/L2yeBFu2vA — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) June 27, 2026

Kirby and Colton Dach were at the Draft to support their cousin Keaton Verhoeff.

Did you know the Dach bros are second cousins with Keaton Verhoeff? They’re all 6’4 👀🌲🌲🌲 pic.twitter.com/EdcXmUTIU0 — BarDown (@BarDown) June 26, 2026

Around Hockey…

Grading every team’s NHL Draft performance.

The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted the Ruck twins.

Seth Jarvis had surgery on his shoulder and will be out 4-6 months.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals to talk soon.

Mats Zuccarello looks like he’s headed to free agency.

Brent Burns signed a one-year deal to return the the Colorado Avalanche.

All is quiet on the Dylan Larkin trade front.

Pavel Dorofeyev is headed to the New York Rangers.