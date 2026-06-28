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SJHN Daily: Sharks Want Werenski, Get to Know Karmanov
This year’s Norris Trophy winner is officially on the market.
And Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the San Jose Sharks are interested.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have begun fielding trade calls 0n Zach Werenski.
The 28-year-old left-handed defenseman has two years left on his contract at $9.583 million AAV and is not looking to sign an extension in Columbus.
Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell has said he wants NHL-ready players in any potential trades.
Aaron Portzline and Shayna Goldman noted, “Even after dealing William Eklund, San Jose has a deep enough asset pool to send an up-and-coming star back to Columbus.”
The Sharks are among about 8-10 teams that have already demonstrated their interest to the Blue Jackets. Whether they continue to stay in that group, depends on what they’re willing to give up in order to get the star defenseman.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
The Sharks re-signed Zack Ostapchuk.
Two NHL scouts review the San Jose Sharks‘ first-round haul: Both loved it, and one scout is particularly enamored with Keaton Verhoeff.
William Eklund is excited to reunite with Fabian Zetterlund in Ottawa. Did the San Jose Sharks get enough in the Eklund trade?
Ivar Stenberg and Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin and Brady Knowling and Jake Gustafson spoke after being drafted.
Other Sharks News…
The Sharks drafted the tallest player in NHL Draft history, Alexander Karmanov.
Alexander Karmanov is an absolute specimen 😳
Get to know the story behind the seven-foot tall @SanJoseSharks seventh-round pick! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/NXRRWRFvfp
— NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2026
Keaton Verhoeff’s journey is one about the risk and reward of NCAA vs. juniors.
Klim Kostin, Igor Chernyshov, and other Russian players held a charity master class today to raise funds for the treatment of Matvey Gurin, a child diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy pic.twitter.com/hvR851w35R
— Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) June 27, 2026
Brodie Brazil spoke with Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin after they were drafted.
Your top three picks of the 2026 #NHLDraft ☝️ pic.twitter.com/9LKmuJICTa
— NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2026
Hometown boy Jake Gustafson goes to the @SanJoseSharks 🤩 Gustafson was the 90th-ranked prospect on our final 2026 NHL Draft rankings 🔥
Read more about his game here: https://t.co/fqNCB8j0zM pic.twitter.com/nJCvQEV0eU
— Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) June 27, 2026
Pretty special moment for Jake Gustafson to get the call from his hometown GM. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lh1qOz8eRb
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 27, 2026
Check out the back of new Sharks goaltending prospect Brady Knowling’s helmet.
Met #SJSharks Ryan Lin’s best friend, also named Ryan, on my flight. They’ve known each other since they were 4. Lived 2 doors down from each other. Ryan, the friend, was kind enough to share and allow me to post some Box Lacrosse pics. These are from 2017. pic.twitter.com/L2yeBFu2vA
— Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) June 27, 2026
Kirby and Colton Dach were at the Draft to support their cousin Keaton Verhoeff.
Did you know the Dach bros are second cousins with Keaton Verhoeff? They’re all 6’4 👀🌲🌲🌲 pic.twitter.com/EdcXmUTIU0
— BarDown (@BarDown) June 26, 2026
Around Hockey…
Grading every team’s NHL Draft performance.
The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted the Ruck twins.
Seth Jarvis had surgery on his shoulder and will be out 4-6 months.
Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals to talk soon.
Mats Zuccarello looks like he’s headed to free agency.
Brent Burns signed a one-year deal to return the the Colorado Avalanche.
All is quiet on the Dylan Larkin trade front.
Pavel Dorofeyev is headed to the New York Rangers.
A weekend the Ruck twins will never forget! 💛
Watch as Liam and Markus Ruck get drafted by the @penguins! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/gGuRbG05Nc
— NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
What package would make sense for both CBJ a SJS?
If somehow Grier pulls off a miracle of keeping the top six (Mack, Smith, Cherny, Misa, Stenberg, and Graf) intact, I’m all for pulling the trigger on the trade for Werenski. However, it seems unlikely CBJ would part with Werenski with the Sharks offering something like 2027 and 2028 1st round picks, Dickie, Pohlkamp, Cags, Musty, and/or Bysted. CBJ is gonna want players that can step in now and make a difference this season not 2 or 3 seasons down the road. Just wouldn’t be thrilled for trading for a player at best 8-10 years of good hockey left in… Read more »
Seems CBJ wants “Now” players for Werenski and all SJS has to offer are “Future” players.
That said, any offer from SJS starts with SD & Musty or Bystedt just as the Hughes trade started with Buium & Rossi,. That’s the start of the package, what else CBJ might be enticed with idk, but I think the Hughes trade is the blueprint.
They can have Shak but I wouldn’t move Sam. Non starter IMO.
Who would you be comfortable trading away from this group:
Macklin Celebrini
Igor Chernyshov
Ivar Stenberg
Michael Misa
Will Smith
Tyler Toffoli
Colin Graf
Alexander Wennberg
Ty Dellandrea
Adam Gaudette
Zack Ostapchuk
Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow
Sam Dickinson
Dmitri Orlov
Kesselring
Cagnoni
Pohlkamp
Verhoeff
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Ned
eljkovic
Musty
Bysted
Does Wennberg have trade protection? Move him and keep Bysty?
options I think they might actually move?
Graf
Wennberg
Goody
Guadette
BuzzSaw
Shak
Cags
Polkat
Allen
Asky
Musty
Bysty
Lin
2027 1st top 11 protected
2027 3rd
2028 1st or 2nd
if they move Asky Columbus sends back they’re crappy goalie
Yeah I agree on your list of tradeables. I think Graf is the only player I’d take off that list
You can’t. Gotta give to get. Graf was a free asset, probably no more that a 50 point player. Like I preached with Eklund, take the emotion out of it. Graf is a 3rd line winger who kills penalties. Lot of those guys out there. Typically cheap and easy to come by. Probably have a couple in the system still. Qualify Kurashev and you’ve filled his roster spot already. Stenberg, Kurashev and maybe Musty take over for Graf & Eklund. Objectively that should be an easy swap especially when you add in Werenski.
Isn’t everyone on here pounding the table to give Graf an eight year contract? I think that’s ridiculous, and based on your evaluation of him, it seems like you do too.
He’s a lovely player, but eight years?
Think about it this way: if he were already signed to an eight year deal, he definitely wouldn’t be an option in this trade.
I don’t think the teams match up that well, with CBJ wanting “now” players. We have a goalie in the chl, a couple of ahl players who are nhl ready and Dicky and Mukh. As much as I would love it, I don’t see it.
Probably going to have to include Graf.
2027 1st top 11 protected, Graf, Shak, Bysty.
Waddel is likely going to have to accept futures. Forced to step back losing Werenski & Marchenko.
The price for Werenski, right now, is far too steep IMO. Any team wanting him in July/August/Sept is going to have to overpay. Yes, he’d be a great player to pick up, but at what cost to SJ in the near and not too distant terms? Waddell wants NHL proven players. SJ likely has “untouchable” players which include Mack, Smitty (for the moment anyway), Misa, Stenberg(?), Wennberg(trade protected), Toff(trade protected), Sherwood(trade protected this upcoming year, then gradual relaxing to modified list), Cherny, Dickie(?), and likely Orlov. This leaves Graf, Dellandrea, Gaudette, Goody, and Chucky. Would Wadell want 4th line players?… Read more »
Sam is probably a non starter for me. Not getting Werenski for Sam straight up.
I wasn’t really stating Dickie for Werenski straight up. It was more of a giving up Dickie to help get Werenski type of scenario. Dickie represents potential, while Werenski represents a known quantity/quality.
I’d like to see them keep Sam. But I’d also not complain too much if he was replaced by Werenski.
Best case scenario we would still have to give up Cherny or Graf, paired with Dickinson along with other assets. With the draft haul we just got I don’t think it is worth it. If we could get it done for our close prospects like Cags, Muk, Bysted, and Musty, I am all in, but Columbus will be able to get better. Realistically I don’t see how we get the trade done without including Misa or Smith, which is a total no for me. How could Columbus not demand one of our 2 second line centers for the guy who… Read more »
Misa & Cherny are untouchable. I might trade Smith first at this point. Graf should be an easy name to include but I know how this fan base gets… 😜
I would probably cry if we traded Smitty 😂 Also think that would psychologically hurt this core and even the thought of moving Graf gives me legit anxiety but alas it’s all about the crest not the names on the back and whatever it takes to win! I guess in my naive mind Zach “feels” just a bit too old for me but I’m an ageist as a SJS fan these days 🤷♂️even though it would probably work out. I want Sanderson for some strange reason aside from him being a stud annd younger even if he ain’t werenski at… Read more »
I’d expect Smith would need to be part of any deal. He;’s really good, really young and might play C, which would give them Fantilli and Smith as a 1/2 punch. You can build around that.
Then it’s not going to happen. I agree solving the D gets easier if you can move Smith. But he’s untouchable as long as he and Cele are best friends. Not happening. Not this summer.
Agree. I don’t think you want to enter contract negotiations with Macklin the day after you traded away his best friend …
Its one thing if you’re doing it with Eklund and Zetterlund. But can’t play with the franchise like that.
Still, the idea of Werenski coming back would be enticing to Macklin and perhaps make him more willing to take a team-friendly deal. Money saved on his deal is money used to improve the roster elsewhere.
If Smith was traded, you just lost Mack and the entire rebuild.
Smith is the stick in the Jenga tower that if you pull it, the whole thing crashes down. Same with Misa/Stenberg/Cherny/Dickie/KV.
As Treebeard says “Don’t be Hasty”
During last season, I went thru scenarios which moved off of Mario, Wennberg and Klingberg, while not adding Sherwood. It would have added roughly 3 first rd picks to the Sharks arsenal. I pushed them out a few years, roughly from 2028-2030. Why? Because that’s where this sort of dry powder might make a difference. CBJ isn’t selling off Werenski for a bunch of picks, but they are likely part of the equation. And they are fungible. Useful by CBJ or perhaps in a 3-way deal. Alas, its really hard to see a good way forward with the current roster.… Read more »
Elite out rarely results in elite back. The team trading the best player almost always eats it. Waddel wants players but he’s likely going to get mediocre returns. Once he hears offer and the reality of having to move Marchenko too sets in he’s going to accept guys like Musty or Bysty. If we’re lucky he might like Cags or Polkat.
if its Musty, Bystedt, Pohlkamp and Cags, I’m saying yes right now.
But I’m guessing it’ll be closer to Smith and Misa. Again, it comes down to what the competition is. Also, CBJ doesn’t need to pull the trigger now.
I left out Quinn Hughes on the list of players with power in my post. I didn’t try to get everyone, but that was a pretty substantial omission!!
More likely Shak in that package. It’ll never be Smith and Misa. That’s a huge over pay considering what Hughes at 3 years younger got. Not getting 2 top 4 pick centermen. Columbus must pull the trigger this summer. Can’t go into the season with this cloud over head. You’re forgetting the human angle again.
I just don’t see any scenario where Grier gives up both Smitty and Misa, then adds picks or other high grade prospects for one player. Even a Werenski level player. Keep the front end firepower, get them to play a 200 foot game, and bring in the “defense by committee” type players on the blue line while the prospects cook in the NCAA and AHL for a year or two. As mentioned here, when Waddell sees that offers are likely lower than what he’s publicly stating his demands are, he’s going to be eventually forced to accept grade A near… Read more »
I like SJS being in the conversation but doubt Werenski makes sense. It would mean buying high on a guy that doesn’t match the timeframe.
Assuming they re-sign him he would match up fine timeline wise.
You really want to give him the massive new contract he will require which will go into effect when he is 31? There is basically zero chance of the back part of that (while our core is right in the middle of their prime) being a good contract. Unless you believe we are contending for a cup this season, he is already 30 (more realistically 31 or 32) when our window is firmly open. I’m not completely closed off to trading for him, fwiw, but only if it doesn’t include core pieces (which I understand makes it unrealistic). If we… Read more »
I don’t think I’d want to give up what he’s worth in terms of NHL players ready right now. He’ll probably go to Carolina for Nikishin +.
Carolina already made their move for Carlson.
Unless it’s a package of futures or near NHL ready dudes I would focus elsewhere.
Graf
Wennberg
Goody
Guadette
BuzzSaw
Shak
Cags
Polkat
Allen
Asky
Ned
Musty
Bysty
Lin
2027 1st top 11 protected
2027 3rd
2028 1st or 2nd
I would rather go after Reilly for the PP because he’s cheap, the some combo of Schneider, Nickinshin, Whitecloud, and/or Deharnais, Trouba etc.
dont really want to give up a haul for a 28 year old Defenseman on a 2 year deal. For Hughes I would have easily.
I’d def give up Wenny, Gaudette, Goody, Ned, Shak, Cags.
Graf is tough and I know everyone is like “nooooooo”. If it makes sense and Graf’s game can be replaced, might as well.
Werenski would completely change the Sharks’ defense and scoring from the blue line. I think what Graf provides is less game-changing than what Werenski would provide.
A while back (2 years?), I put out the idea of Rasmus Dahlin putting himself on the trade block. That never happened, but the reasons I thought it might are playing out now with other teams. I floated a total of 4 “untouchable high-end d-men as trade targets that might materialize. Dahlin, which never materialized and clearly won’t Werenski, which has materialized Fox, which hasn’t, to date Seider, which hasn’t, to date What they all have — or in the case of Dahlin, had — in common was team that had struggled for a good bit and didn’t appear to… Read more »
Sanderson would be perfect.
Not that’s its at all relevant, but the song on my playlist that just came up is “I Wish”.
Which does seem appropriate …
Ya know, I wouldn’t of assumed you to be a Skee-Lo fan
now playing: Fantasy
I hope Grier is in on Werenski the way Carolina was in on Burns and then Karlsson. Not wasting your time windowshopping, but not incentivized to open the wallet. Wouldn’t pay full price on Burns but still ended up driving up the price on Karlsson.
Also, I know Grier has said Mario has earned the right to go to market but… in the wake of the Raddysh and Carlson sign and trades, could we not wring a mid-to-late pick out of his next stop on a sign and trade with maybe even a little retention?
Give up assets for Werenski or target a guy like Rasmus Anderson in FA? Definitely a different caliber of player but at this point I don’t think we need to overpay when we know we have D corps developing and the haul we got in KV and RL. Young Dick takes another step, Misa hits 60-70pts. Ivar hunts down the Calder on the wing with Mack.