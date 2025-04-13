Sharks Clinch Best 2025 Draft Lottery Odds

The San Jose Sharks are No. 1! The San Jose Sharks are No. 1!

In 2025 Draft Lottery odds, that is.

By virtue of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, the San Jose Sharks, as the worst team in the NHL, have now guaranteed themselves the top Draft Lottery odds for the 2025 Draft.

According to Tankathon, the Sharks will have a 25.5 percent chance of getting the first-overall pick again. At the moment, the second-worst team in the league, the Blackhawks, have a 13.5 percent chance, while third-worst Nashville Predators have an 11.5.

The San Jose Sharks can pick no worse than No. 3 in the 2025 Draft.

The date and time of the 2025 Draft Lottery has not been announced yet. Last year, it was on May 7.

Last year, San Jose, the worst team in the NHL, also got the No. 1 pick with the best odds, selecting Macklin Celebrini in the 2024 Draft.

In the modern NHL Draft, only the Quebec Nordiques (1989-91), Ottawa Senators (1995-96), and Edmonton Oilers (2010-12) have picked No. 1 in consecutive years.

The 2025 Draft will be held on Jun. 27-28 in Los Angeles.

Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick, though at the moment, that decision doesn’t seem as clear-cut as Celebrini in 2024 and Connor Bedard in 2023. Centermen Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, and James Hagens, and winger Porter Martone also appear to be contenders to go first-overall.