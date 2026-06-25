Did Sharks Get Enough for Eklund? (+)

What does the rest of the NHL think about the William Eklund trade?

On Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks sent Eklund, along with prospects Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda, to the Ottawa Senators for the No. 9 pick in the 2026 Draft.

A lot of the talk after the trade focused on what San Jose would do with the ninth-overall.

But in the first place, did they get enough for Eklund?

I asked five NHL scouts or executives, representing five different NHL teams, none the Sharks or Sens, if San Jose got a reasonable return for the Swedish winger.