Scout on Forwards That Sharks Could Pick at No. 27 (+)

Will the San Jose Sharks draft a forward at No. 27?

On Sunday, San Jose Hockey Now discussed six defensemen that the San Jose Sharks could consider with their late first-round pick.

Here are 15 forwards who could be available at No. 27.

Could the San Jose Sharks pick Niklas Aaram-Olsen, Jaxon Cover, Maddox Dagenais, Simas Ignatavicius, Jack Hextall, Nikita Klepov, Ilia Morozov, Marcus Nordmark, Adam Novotny, Mathis Preston, Gleb Pugachyov, Brooks Rogowski, Liam Ruck, Yegor Shilov, or Oliver Suvanto?

Here’s what an NHL scout and draft experts like Keegan McNally, Scott Wheeler, Chris Peters, Craig Button, and Dylan Griffing had to say about these forward prospects.