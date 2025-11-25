SJHN Daily: Celebrini Named NHL 3rd Star of the Week, Talks Friendship With Draymond Green

Last Friday, Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks joined Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher on KNBR radio to discuss Draymond Green, Joe Thornton, and more.

During the interview, Celebrini spoke about the San Jose Sharks honoring Joe Thornton’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. He quickly discussed how the occasion made the win more special before moving on. He was later asked about his hot start to the season, and what has changed from his rookie year. Humbly, he mostly credited his chemistry and his San Jose Sharks teammates before discussing his friendship with Will Smith and their experience with Judi Jupiter in New York.

Then, Celebrini’s focus was turned to his friendship with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. When asked if he took anything from Green’s game, Celebrini replied, “His compete, and the way he battles every night. He’s a winner and he’s a major reason why they were so good for so many years and why they’re still buzzing. I think he’s just the ultimate competitor and he doesn’t really get all the glory since he’s defensive and does all of the dirty work but I just think his compete and the detail in his defensive game is awesome.”

Celebrini closed out the interview talking about his brother, RJ Celebrini, as well as his short stint with the Jr. Sharks during his youth.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Adam Gaudette has been a jack of all trades for the Sharks.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky provided updates on Michael Misa and Jeff Skinner.

Alexander Wennberg and Mario Ferraro appear to be the Sharks’ most attractive trade deadline targets.

An NHL scout spoke about Zack Ostapchuk‘s improvements this season.

Fabian Zetterlund misses William Eklund.

Other Sharks News…

Yaroslav Askarov is a big part of the excitement around the Sharks.

Ryan Warsofsky sat down with Brodie Brazil.

Celebrini spoke about his relationship with Sidney Crosby.

Rasmus Andersson, Zach Werenski and Macklin Celebrini have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 23. 3 Stars of the Week presented by @GEICO#NHLStats: https://t.co/fnpVBW2vaX pic.twitter.com/DtCdblyeLM — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 24, 2025

Celebrini, Will Smith, and Ty Dellandrea went to Monday’s San Francisco 49ers’ game:

The baby Sharks are at Levi’s for MNF fresh off their MASSIVE win at The Tank last night 🦈🏈 pic.twitter.com/Um5bxihrNO — KNBR (@KNBR) November 25, 2025

Collin White of the San Jose Barracuda also spoke with Brodie Brazil.

John McCarthy won his 100th career game as Barracuda head coach:

Congrats on 100 in the AHL Coach!👏 pic.twitter.com/76FCAg64qz — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) November 22, 2025

Egor Afanasyev played his 200th career AHL game:

Around the NHL…

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now had a 1-on-1 with Penguins head coach Dan Muse.

Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins undergoes surgery.

How do Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon’s starts compare to the past?

I'm sorry, but grown-ass men hounding players for autographs they clearly intend to immediately sell are a scourge. https://t.co/twoLHxatBx — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 23, 2025

The Florida Panthers celebrated Jeff Petry‘s 1000th game.

Jamie Drysdale has a new defensive partner for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Quinn Hughes could be available to the New Jersey Devils sooner than anticipated?

Elliotte Friedman says that the Canucks vets are available, though not Hughes just yet.

Is Jack Hughes dating pop star Tate McRae?

Brady Tkachuk is close to returning.

Connor Hellebuyck is out for 4-6 weeks following knee surgery.

First four-goal game in franchise history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CHY4gdbKPg — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 25, 2025

Auston Matthews is still out for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthew Schaefer honored his mom on her birthday.