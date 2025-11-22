NHL Scout on Where Ostapchuk Has Improved Most (+)

In a game where Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick, Ryan Warsofsky says that Zack Ostapchuk was the San Jose Sharks’ best forward.

“He was really good. He was probably our best forward,” the head coach said on Tuesday, after the Sharks’ 3-2 OT victory over the Utah Mammoth. “Mack has the goals, but Chucky was really good tonight.”

Ostapchuk has opened eyes since his Nov. 15 recall.

While the fourth-line center’s contributions may not be obvious — Ostapchuk has zero points, averaging 9:56 a night, in three appearances — he’s impressed more than the Sharks, catching an NHL scout’s eye.

What’s the scout — not with the San Jose Sharks — saying? Linemate Barclay Goodrow, who skates with Ostapchuk along with Ryan Reaves, also passed on his compliments.