Marco Sturm Interview! | How Will Sharks Solve Defensive Logjam?

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee talk all things Sharks!

This week, Sharks fan favorite and new Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gives us the in’s and out’s of his new job: What’s the adjustment like coaching AHL vs. NHL players? As a coach, what do you hope to gain from scratching players? Do you treat superstars differently than the rest of the team? How do you use and handle the media?

Before we chat with Sturm, we discuss this week in San Jose Sharks hockey!

The Sharks have recalled Vincent Iorio, what do they do with their nine defensemen?

We revisit the Fabian Zetterlund and Ryan Reaves trades.

Sheng says Macklin Celebrini had just an okay week…and Celebrini still won NHL Third Star of the Week?!

And Keegan zeroes in on Shakir Mukhamadullin and Keaton Verhoeff in his prospects’ corner, which also debuts a theme song, courtesy of Will Neumann!

(2:48) Vincent Iorio recalled, San Jose Sharks have to make a D decision?

(23:51) What’s going on with Michael Misa’s injury? Should Sharks send him to WJCs?

(31:30) Revisiting the Fabian Zetterlund trade: Zack Ostapchuk is opening eyes!

(42:20) The San Jose Sharks debut their hilarious Player of the Game Award! Ryan Reaves has made a huge impact on the locker room.

Of course, we talk about Macklin Celebrini and Yaroslav Askarov! And we discuss another winning week of Sharks hockey.

(1:22:00) We dissect Shakir Mukhamadullin’s game, for better and worse. Is Keaton Verhoeff going to be a No. 1 defenseman?

(1:56:00) Marco Sturm interview!

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.