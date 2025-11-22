Good News for Misa’s WJC Chances? Skinner Injury Update

Michael Misa and Jeff Skinner are getting close to practicing again.

Misa suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 26 at morning skate before the San Jose Sharks’ tilt at the Minnesota Wild.

Skinner also suffered a lower-body injury, early in a game at the Calgary Flames on Nov. 13.

On Friday, both skated for the first time since their injuries, and skated again on Saturday.

“Had good days today,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky reported on Saturday.

Warsofsky said that the hope is after the next 7-10 days, both will be able to re-join Sharks’ practice.

“We’re hopeful by the end of next week, they’re joining practice,” Warsofsky said, noting Misa’s timeline is a little behind Skinner’s.

Misa skating is potentially headline news for Hockey Canada, in their quest to recapture World Junior Championships gold. Canada last won gold in 2023.

While the San Jose Sharks haven’t tipped their hand yet on whether they’ll release the 2025 No. 2 pick for the WJCs, there’s no doubt that the Oakville, ONT native would play a prominent role for Canada if they do.

Canada will hold their 2026 World Juniors training camp beginning on Dec. 12, and the actual tournament kicks off on Dec. 26 at Minneapolis-St. Paul.