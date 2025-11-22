Wennberg, Ferraro Look Like Sharks’ Most Attractive Trade Deadline Targets

This Trade Deadline could be different for the San Jose Sharks.

21 games into the season, and the Sharks have been surprisingly competitive – especially when you look from their first win of the year onward. They’re 10-4-1 after an 0-4-2 start.

The San Jose Sharks are sitting just outside a playoff spot and are keeping themselves close to the playoff fight.

If the Sharks are still in that position – or in an even better place – come the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline, maybe they won’t be sellers? At the very least, maybe they won’t sell to the point they have in recent years, making multiple “sells” on deadline day.

“These last three years, we went into the season and had an idea that you’re probably going to be selling at the Deadline,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said over the summer. “The hope is not to have a fire sale again.”

That being said, the Sharks still have interesting pending UFAs, including five UFA defensemen.

Nick Leddy, John Klingberg, Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, and Vincent Desharnais are all on expiring contracts.

Ferraro is perhaps the shiniest one of the defensive bunch, having reportedly attracted trade interest at past deadlines.

The Athletic, in their first Trade Board of the 2025-26 season, ranked Ferraro 22nd among all UFAs.

“Ferraro is a minute-munching, shot-blocking defenseman who appears capable of producing much better numbers on a more complete team,” Chris Johnston wrote.

A Daily Faceoff Trade Board from about a week ago agrees with Ferraro’s trade potential, listing him at 17th and suggesting he could do well as a depth player on a better team.

For what it’s worth, The Athletic still thinks the San Jose Sharks will end up as sellers come the deadline.

And the outlet has center Alexander Wennberg – who has been traded at the deadline before – above Ferraro at 16th on the board.

The Athletic wrote that he “carries value because he can be trusted across 200 feet of ice.”

Joining Wennberg in the pending UFA forward category are Ryan Reaves and Jeff Skinner. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic is also a pending UFA.

But the San Jose Sharks’ UFAs still have 38 games, before Deadline Day, to convince Grier to keep them.