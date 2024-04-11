Lund Line Supremacy, Cooley Makes 49 Saves, Sharks Bite Kraken 3-1

The San Jose Sharks visit Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Kunin and Kyle Burroughs and Fabian Zetterlund scored, Devin Cooley made 49 saves, and the Sharks win 3-1.

Period 1

6 in: 9-3 Kraken shots, San Jose Sharks aren’t quite with the time zone change yet. Wait, they’re still in the time zone? Sure can’t tell! Devin Cooley, maybe a little wild, but on his game to start.

Kunin goal: Luke’s selection to Team USA for the World Championships is meaningful. I’ll probably expand on it on the pod. But this isn’t the World Championships of the past, like Quinn mentioned this morning, there are a lot of hands raised to play this year because of the upcoming Olympics and World Championships. So it’s meaningful that Kunin is picked. Kunin is going to get slotted where he should be, bottom-six on a good team. I think fans would appreciate him more if he was on the right line.

Dumoulin goal: Looks like Sharks overcommit in NZ, maybe Bailey? Kraken 3-on-2 counterattack. Dumoulin open trailer.

5 left: Bordeleau still showing his puck determination on the power play.

Period 2

7 left: Kraken 20-11 shots in the first period, 12-2 so far in second. San Jose Sharks, like me, clearly watching the Frozen Four more closely.

Big Cooley save on Winterton. Hedican talks about how controlled that Cooley was there, which is something that Cooley has talked about working on.

Burroughs goal: Good read by Thrun to join attack, Eklund feints, attacks Oleksiak, but whole time, he’s waiting on trailer Burroughs. Very nice work off the rush, just the Sharks’ third shot of the period.

Zetterlund goal: Holy shit, what did Eklund do on entry? He’s really taken off since his move back from center.

It's William Eklund's world, we're just living in it pic.twitter.com/S6eHVTMndY — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 12, 2024

San Jose Sharks have, as the fancy stats show, actually been run out of the building, but good for Devin Cooley! Hopefully, they can clean up their act in the final frame, bring Devin another win. Good for Cooley, showing he’s not just a feel-good story.

Natural Stat Trick has it 18-4 High-Danger Chances in All Situations for Seattle.

Period 3

4 in: Bordeleau’s got to learn from that. Basic exit, going toward the middle to advance puck when nothing is there, intercepted. Obviously, if San Jose Sharks have speed up the middle, pass it, but there was no play there. Quinn did say, to Bordeleau’s credit, that when Bordeleau has chased offense this time around, he’s pulled back. “Managed his game,” Quinn said. Bordeleau has to calm his game down, especially up two.

The Sharks have 36 shot attempts tonight pic.twitter.com/oBP4XV0gZ2 — JD Young (@MyFryHole) April 12, 2024

8 in: Big stops by Cooley on the Kraken PP. Grier said the Sharks goalie people liked Cooley’s talent when they acquired him. We’re seeing some of it, I think.

7 left: Sturm, as usual, with the effort, pass to himself, draws the penalty. This could ice the game.