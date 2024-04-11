Top Sharks Prospect Will Smith Leads Boston College to NCAA Championship Game

Will Smith is headed to the NCAA championship game.

Boston College, led by the top San Jose Sharks prospect’s two goals, shut out Michigan 4-0 at Xcel Energy Center. In the other Frozen Four match-up, the University of Denver beat Macklin Celebrini’s Boston University 2-1 in OT.

The Eagles will take on the Pioneers for the national title at Xcel Energy Center on Apr. 13 at 3 PM PT.

Smith opened scoring for BC, taking the 2-on-1 pass from Ryan Leonard.

Then, looking for Gabe Perreault, Smith banked it off the Michigan D and in, to give BC a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Cutter Gauthier and Perreault would finish off the scoring, and Jacob Fowler made 32 saves for the shutout.

Smith now has 71 points, which is tied for the most by an NCAA freshman, with Jack Eichel and Kyle Connor, in the last 30-plus years.

Smith will get a chance to surpass those NHL stars on Saturday.

Of course, for the San Jose Sharks, the big question is will Smith decide to come out after his freshman season and make his NHL debut?

The 2023 fourth-overall pick, as an NCAA draft pick, wields a lot of power in this situation. Could winning the national title or not factor into his decision?

After Apr. 13, the San Jose Sharks have two games left in the regular season, on Apr. 15 in Edmonton and Apr. 18 in Calgary.