Golden State Warriors’ Rick Celebrini Hopes Sharks Will Draft Macklin Celebrini

The Celebrini family can’t help but hope that it’s the San Jose Sharks who select Macklin Celebrini with the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.

“It’d be amazing. We talk about it all the time,” Rick Celebrini, father of the Livermore-based clan, told San Jose Hockey Now this week. “We try not to go there either. Because it’s out of our hands, and you really don’t want to be disappointed either. But as a family, it would be unbelievable to have him here with us in the Bay where we can help him and support him.”

In Aug. 2018, the Golden State Warriors hired Vancouver native Rick Celebrini to be their director of sports medicine and performance. The next year, the rest of the family followed him to Willow Glen, wife Robyn, oldest son Aiden, Macklin, daughter Charlie, and youngest son RJ.

Aiden, then 15, and Macklin, 13, both played for the Jr. Sharks in 2019-20.

It was a good year with the Jr. Sharks for Macklin, who piled up 49 goals and 45 assists in just 54 games for the 14-and-under squad.

Rick Celebrini pointed to Robert Savoie, Macklin’s Jr. Sharks head coach, and now Senior Hockey Director at Sharks Ice, where the San Jose Sharks practice, as having a positive influence on his son.