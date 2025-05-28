SJHN Daily: Warsofsky Talks World Championships Gold, Sturm Next Bruins Coach?

Ryan Warsofsky coached Team USA to its first stand-alone World Championships win since 1933.

And on Tuesday, he went on Spittin’ Chiclets to talk about it.

Warsofsky spoke about the many ways Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau at the tournament.

The San Jose Sharks head coach also talked about Will Smith, and what makes him special.

“He’s an extremely gifted hockey player, but he’s an unbelievable kid – wants to get better, wants to learn. He’s a hockey nut. He knows the history of the game. He’ll talk to [assistant coach] Doug Houda in San Jose on the bus about the Bruins game in 2014, Game Two in the Eastern Conference Final, and he’s bringing up plays that Andrew Ference made.”

Warsofsky also provided some of the context behind this video:

It was a half-hour chat, that ended with Warsofsky showing off his gold medal.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Will Smith joins Ryan Warsofsky and other members of the San Jose Sharks coaching staff as gold medalists.

How has Ryan Warsofsky impacted past players’ careers? Why do they think that he’s the right man for the Sharks?

A former San Jose Sharks player was named New York Islanders general manager.

Other Sharks News…

Should the Sharks bring back Mikael Granlund?

Could Sam Dickinson join the San Jose Sharks next year?

Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen connected for another goal for the London Knights, but the Knights failed to reach the Memorial Cup Final in a 3-1 loss to Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Brodie Brazil spoke to JD Young.

Around the NHL…

The Minnesota Frost are back-to-back PWHL Champions.

After the IOC continued its ban on Russian teams, Evgeni Malkin‘s international career is likely over.

Who are the Pittsburgh Penguins looking at for their next coach?

Hearing Marco Sturm is set to become the next Boston Bruins head coach — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 28, 2025

Three injured Florida Panthers players have returned to skating,

The Carolina Hurricanes finally won a Conference Finals game, beating the Florida Panthers in game 4.

Zach Hyman left game 4 – which the Oilers won – with an injury.

Amazing Corey Perry stat: