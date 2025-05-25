Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

History Made! Warsofsky, Smith Win World Championships Gold for USA

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: USA Hockey/Rena Laverty

It’s the first USA standalone gold in 92 years

USA, led by San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, won the World Championships on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in OT. Tage Thompson scored the golden goal.

This was America’s first stand-alone World Championships gold since 1933. From 1924 to 1968, Olympic gold medals also doubled as World Championships gold, so the US did win double hockey gold in 1960.

65 or 92 years, it’s been a long time.

Warosfsky isn’t the only member of the San Jose Sharks who will wear gold: Star rookie Will Smith, goaltending coach Thomas Speer, and video coach Nick Gialdini joined their head coach atop the podium.

Smith, the Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 pick, closed a strong tournament with seven assists in 10 games.

“It’s heavy,” broadcaster Gord Miller said was a smiling Warsofsky’s reaction to the gold medal around his neck.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks were also involved in bronze.

It wasn’t the storybook ending that Alex Wennberg was hoping for in his hometown, but Wennberg and Team Sweden did take the bronze in Stockholm, topping Denmark 6-2 in the bronze medal game.

Wennberg has a goal and three assists in 10 contests, his 16:35 a game sixth among Swedish forwards.

4 Comments
mknepper

Awesome! Congratulations to the US team!! Sharks representing! Warso, Speers, Gialdini and Smitty sporting the gold!

3
Ty Comes

Hell yeah!! Congrats coach

0
SJShorky

Huh… look at that, give Wario talent and he wins. Big shock.

4
Joe E

Great to see Warsofsky first get selected- US Hockey wouldn’t pick a dud right? then get the normal mismash roster to work through the tournament. then correct some breakdowns, get better goalie play and than bam.. win the whole thing. Just happy he got to get a positive after this season of struggles. Great on Smith too, he is part of a USA hockey program that really knows how to win. I See Olympic gold too soon

