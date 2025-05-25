History Made! Warsofsky, Smith Win World Championships Gold for USA

It’s the first USA standalone gold in 92 years

USA, led by San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, won the World Championships on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in OT. Tage Thompson scored the golden goal.

This was America’s first stand-alone World Championships gold since 1933. From 1924 to 1968, Olympic gold medals also doubled as World Championships gold, so the US did win double hockey gold in 1960.

65 or 92 years, it’s been a long time.

Team USA accepts the #MensWorlds trophy with a Johnny Gaudreau jersey in hand 🥹👏 pic.twitter.com/oVYKMmXoWJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 25, 2025

Warosfsky isn’t the only member of the San Jose Sharks who will wear gold: Star rookie Will Smith, goaltending coach Thomas Speer, and video coach Nick Gialdini joined their head coach atop the podium.

Smith, the Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 pick, closed a strong tournament with seven assists in 10 games.

“It’s heavy,” broadcaster Gord Miller said was a smiling Warsofsky’s reaction to the gold medal around his neck.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks were also involved in bronze.

It wasn’t the storybook ending that Alex Wennberg was hoping for in his hometown, but Wennberg and Team Sweden did take the bronze in Stockholm, topping Denmark 6-2 in the bronze medal game.

Wennberg has a goal and three assists in 10 contests, his 16:35 a game sixth among Swedish forwards.